‘Lightyear’s Box Office Numbers Falter Again, Getting Crushed by ‘Minions’

The shocking tale of Lightyear at the box office continues to get worse. After a surprisingly low opening weekend and diminishing returns ever since, the film continues a disappointing decline for the usually successful Pixar.

The first spinoff film from Pixar’s immensely popular Toy Story series, Lightyear branches off from the franchise we all know and instead tells the story of a “real” Buzz Lightyear. The new astronaut adventure sees Chris Evans taking on the voice role made famous by Tim Allen. The film is meant to act as a movie that Andy from Toy Story would have seen to turn him into a fan of Buzz and make him want to buy the toy we all recognize.

It failed to take the top spot at the box office on its opening weekend, falling to Jurassic World: Dominion in its second week. Now, its box office prospects have taken yet another hit with the opening of Minions: The Rise of Gru over the weekend. The family film is expected to dominate ticket sales around the country. This will surely cannibalize the family market that would otherwise go and see Lightyear.

On top of the murky connections to the Toy Story franchise, the film also suffered poor word of mouth. Critics called out the screenplay and story as being generic. However, some have praised the animation and the voice acting.

Lightyear By the Numbers

According to Box Office Mojo, the new Minions film is projected to earn $127.9 million by the end of the extended holiday weekend. It’s blowing away all other competitors regardless of genre. Including Top Gun: Maverick, which is still in the middle of one of the greatest box office runs in history.

Lightyear on the other hand failed to crack the top 5 of the holiday box office. It came in sixth place with a gross of less than $7 million. That’s more than a 60% drop from the previous week.

So far, Lightyear has grossed just over $105 million at the domestic box office. For a film that reportedly cost $200 million to produce, that is a shockingly low return. Especially for a film from Pixar and Disney. With the new Minions film tearing up the box office and Top Gun: Maverick still flying high, the prospects for Lightyear are becoming increasingly desperate.

Former Buzz Lightyear, Tim Allen, recently went on record for his take on the new direction of the character. He said Lightyear was created by “a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.” He went on to voice his biggest complaint that many have since agreed with. Allen said without Buzz’s cowboy companion, Woody, then there’s no Toy Story. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy,” Allen said.