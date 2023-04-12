Lindsie Chrisley Says Mom Julie is ‘Doing Very Well’ But Can’t Visit Her in Prison

As her family continues to adjust to the “new normal” while her parents are in prison, Lindsie Chrisley opens up about how her mother, Julie, is doing in prison.

During her latest The Southern Tea podcast episode, Lindsie stated that her mom Julie is doing well as far as she knows. “Savannah [Chrisley] said that she’s doing very well. My Nanny [Faye] said that she’s doing very well,” she explained. “I had not been to Lexington to visit her yet.”

While explaining why she hasn’t seen Julie, Lindsie said there was a “different process” she has to go through to visit her mother in the Kentucky facility she’s currently in. “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So it’s been a little bit frustrating. The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad.”

Although she has not visited Julie yet, Lindsie recently spoke about the visit with her dad, Todd Chrisley, in his facility in Florida. “My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked,” she explained. “He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer, and a little bit grayer. His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

Lindsie also said that her father is in a “better place” and his spirits are great. “He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He’s made great friends. He talks about his friends there.”

Lindsie Chrisley Chats With Prison Consultant Justin Paperny About Julie and Todd’s Prison Sentencing

Meanwhile, Lindsie Chrisley recently spoke to prison consult Justin Paperny about her parents and the prison conditions. Paperny told the Chrisley Knows Best star that Todd will have an opportunity to “learn” from fellow inmates.

“The odds of prevailing at trial, as you know, are very low,” Paperny explained. “So to go through it, knowing the odds are against you — and then to endure the conviction and a lengthy prison term with your dignity and a plan, still finding meaning, connecting with your family — it’s hard to do, and it can be inspirational to other prisoners.”

Lindsie Chrisley went to defend her parents. “In my parents’ case, I believe that the consequences do not match the alleged crime,” she stated. Lindsie also said that her parents haven’t complained about their prison sentence. “My dad never surrendered himself to federal prison camp in Pensacola, thinking he was going to a Taj Mahal, so I think that there’s also a disconnect there as well. He was very aware and very prepared [going into it] — as much as you can be prepared.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a nearly 20-year combined prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd is at the FCI Marianna in Northwest Florida facility. Julie is at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center Lexington.