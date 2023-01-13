Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Fans Are Seeing Austin Butler’s Speech in a New Light Following Her Death

After Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden passing, Elvis fans have a newfound appreciation for Austin Butler’s Golden Globe acceptance speech. Just Tuesday night, Lisa Marie was in attendance when Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Elvis. The young actor was gobsmacked and clearly excited. However, he resisted the music attempting to play him off during his speech so that he could send a special word of thanks.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler said to Lisa Marie and her mother, Priscilla Presley, who watched from the audience seats. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.” Footage of the heartfelt moment was shared on Twitter.

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now 🥹…RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

pic.twitter.com/Ln3lUzn5uS — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2023

“This is so devastating,” one fan wrote. “Especially because she practically adopted him and she said she had the urge to mother him. She should be here watching him win his Oscar.” Another Twitter user felt like the actor couldn’t have said it better. “Austin Butler’s beautiful thank you tribute is even more poignant now,” they wrote.

“So amazing that he spoke so eloquently Tuesday night, he honored the Presley family that night,” another fan Tweeted. “So happy Lisa Marie got to be part of this incredible moment. Cannot wrap my head around her being gone. Praying for her children and mom!,” a thoughtful fan tweeted.

Lisa Marie Presley called Butler’s performance ‘truly mind-blowing’

Lisa Marie was a huge fan of Butler’s performance in Elvis. She hailed it as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued her support of Butler on the red carpet at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes. “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.” She told ET that she was there to support Butler in particular. “I’m so excited,” she said, “and I hope he wins.”

After being presented with the award, Butler addressed reporters backstage and said that while he didn’t receive much insight on playing Presley from his family members, he was most appreciative of their “blessing” which made a tremendous impact. Reflecting on the experience, he expressed his deep appreciation for how warmly the Presleys had welcomed him into their family. He gushed about feeling “endlessly grateful” to them during an interview with reporters.

“I just feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided the space for me to try somehow to capture the essence of this man that meant so much to them and that they love so much,” Butler explained.

On Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley – the only daughter of ‘The King’ Elvis Presley – was hospitalized and ultimately passed away at 54. This heartbreaking news was announced by her mother in a statement.