Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Makes TikTok Debut

A little over a month after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, suddenly passed away at the age of 54, Daily Jones & The Six star Riley Keough makes her official debut on TikTok.

In her first TikTok post, Riley appears with her Daisy Jones & the Six co-star Sam Claflin to promote the upcoming Prime Video series. “We have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re here,” Keough declared in the caption. The duo is seen cracking up laughing while declaring, “We’re so happy to be on TikTok.”

Amazon recently released multiple trailers for Riley Keough’s upcoming series. The 10-part TV mini-series follows the rise of a rock band as it goes through the ‘70s LA music scene. The mission is simply (or not so simply) to become worldwide stars. Riley plays Daisy Jones. Others starring with her and Clafin are Sebastian Chacon, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse. The series will premiere on March 3rd.

Riley Keough’s Grandmother Priscilla Presley Is Currently Challenging Her Late Mother’s Trust

Meanwhile, Riley Keough is dealing with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley challenging the trust of her late mother Lisa Marie. According to court documents, Priscilla is challenging an amendment in the trust due to “inconsistent” signatures.

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla learned that Lisa Marie removed her and former business partner Barry Siegel from the trust. Elvis Presley’s daughter then named her children Riley and Benjamin Keough the new trustees as on March 2016. However, Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020. Due to his death, Riley has been named sole trustee of the Presley estate.

Court documents also reveal that Priscilla claims there are several suspicious oddities in the recent amendment, which she believes proves that it is fraudulent. She noted that Lisa Marie’s name is misspelled and inconsistent with her customary signature. It was also reported that no one had witnessed or even notarized the final amendment in the trust.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a source revealed Riley Keough is disappointed about Priscilla’s actions and feels the challenge in court is going against Lisa Marie’s wishes. “Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie’s legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother’s actions are pushing the family apart even more. t’s upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close.”

Priscilla recently spoke out about challenging the trust and urged fans to “ignore the noise” in regard to any criticism of her actions. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me,” she explained. “Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”