Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters’ Fate Revealed Amid Family Trust Battle

Michael Lockwood, who is the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley, was named guardian ad litem of the couple’s twin daughters. This was done amid the family’s trust clash.

A hearing took place in Los Angeles on Thursday regarding his petition to represent the twins in the trust battle. Lockwood’s lawyer Scott Rahn said he was “ready, able, and willing to protect their interests.” Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto went ahead and granted the request.

During the hearing, Judge Scaduto asked if the musician, 61, had any preexisting relationships with the parties involved in the case. Rahn said that they were all on good terms.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Reportedly Has ‘Good’ Relationship With Parties Involved In Trust Battle

“Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved,” he said. “He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins’] interests.” (A source previously told PEOPLE that Lockwood was not invited to the funeral. The source added that his presence was “the last thing” Lisa Marie Presley would have wanted.)

Lawyers for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough had no objections. The next hearing is on May 16. Lockwood filed the petition in March. He requested to become 14-year-old Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love’s legal guardian ad litem. He reasoned that “the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.”

“There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue,” Lockwood, who welcomed the twins with Lisa Marie in October 2008, added. Harper and Finley signed forms consenting to Lockwood being their guardian ad litem, PEOPLE reports.

Lisa Marie Presley Died In January At 54 From Suffering A Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Survivors include her mother Priscilla, 77, and daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley. Lisa Marie was also mom to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees. It gave control of the trust to Riley, 33 and Benjamin. Items in the trust include the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022. Priscilla Presley says she didn’t know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie’s death.