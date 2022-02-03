Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.

The King Was Dressed to the Nines, Including This Special Gift From His Daughter

Before fans were let in to see Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley were allowed to see the star in his coffin. Upon seeing her father in the coffin, Lisa Marie had an important question to ask. “Mister Kendall, can I give this to my daddy?” After asking, she held up a thin metal bracelet. At first, Priscilla and Robert Kendall, the funeral director, were unsure. They didn’t want any fans to try and take the bracelet. However, they ultimately agreed. They took the bracelet from Lisa Marie and put it on Elvis. It wasn’t in plain sight, though. They tucked it underneath the cuff of his shirt. Lisa Marie’s special gift for her dad ensured that there would always be a piece of her with him.

Of course, the King was made up perfectly for this last viewing. His hairdresser had cut, styled, and dyed his hair. In addition to that, makeup was applied to the late singer’s face. Everyone wanted to make sure he looked the best he could one last time. Eventually, fans were allowed inside the venue to see Elvis. The visiting hours kept getting extended due to how many fans had shown up to Graceland. Even then, not everyone was able to say goodbye to Elvis Presley. According to Express, not even half of the fans at the procession were able to make it inside.

Lisa Marie Presley Left Other Secrets Scattered Around Graceland

To everyone except Priscilla, the funeral director, and Lisa Marie herself, her last gift to Elvis was a secret. That wasn’t the only secret the King’s daughter managed to keep, though. Remnants of her childhood at Graceland are scattered throughout the sprawling estate. Since she lived with her dad at Graceland part-time, Lisa Marie had plenty of time to leave her mark on the mansion.

One such mark is hidden away in the kitchen. Decades and decades ago, Lisa Marie Presley had written “Lisa’s home Graceland” on the inside of one of the kitchen drawers. The estate is filled with similar memories of Elvis and Lisa Marie’s life there. Even if anyone caught the King’s daughter writing inside the drawers, they probably wouldn’t have stopped her. According to her, she pretty much did whatever she wanted. “I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do,” Lisa Marie Presley said. “Because they would get fired. I was, truly a terror, to be honest.”