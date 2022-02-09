‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Announces Another Grandbaby Is on the Way

Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert shared that her family will be growing with another granddaughter later this spring.

“Ripley Lou is eight months old!!” the proud grandmother wrote on Instagram. “Time is just flying by! Also very excited to tell you all that another baby girl is coming in May. This time from [Willy Busfield] and his wife Angella. And this baby will be right here in [New York City]!! Gonna get loads of Nana and Papa time! [Timothy Busfield] and I are over the moon! There is nothing better. Seriously! Now I know why we had all these kids!”

The Little House actress is mother to two sons. Her oldest, Dakota Brinkman, is shared with first husband Bo Brinkman, while she shares her youngest, Michael Garrett Boxleitner, with second husband Bruce Boxleitner. Through third husband Timothy Busfield, she is stepmother to Willy, Daisy, and Samuel Busfield. Ripley Lou, featured in the above post, belongs to Dakota and his wife Marissa, and she was Gilbert’s first grandchild. However, her former stepson Sam Boxleitner is father to a daughter, Lulabelle, who Gilbert considers family.

Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013. Her Instagram frequently includes sweet snapshots of the couple, as well as their life together. She also shares throwback photos from Little House semi-regularly.

Little House on the Prairie Star Releases Book

According to the Little House actress, Busfield’s influence on her life changed her perspective for the better. She decided to write a second memoir, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered, after a big move.

The synopsis read:

“When her husband introduces her to the wilds of rural Michigan, Melissa begins to fall back in love with nature. And when work takes them to New York, they find a rustic cottage in the Catskill Mountains to call home. But “rustic” is a generous description for the state of the house, requiring a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the newlyweds to make habitable.” “When the pandemic descends on the world, it further nudges Melissa out of the spotlight and into the woods. She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening and raising chickens, and soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills.” Simon & Schuster

This book takes a different approach from her first memoir, Prairie Tale: a Memoir, released in 2010. It followed her early life on Little House, her young adult party days, and her motherhood. Alternatively, Back to the Prairie is more a reflection on self-(re)discovery later in life.

Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered will be available on May 10, 2022.