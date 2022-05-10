‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Discusses Whether She Still Wants to Hold Political Office

Nearly six years after dropping out of her run for U.S. House of Representatives due to health issues, “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert opens up about whether or not she’s still interested in running for a political office.

While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” Melissa Gilbert spoke to Smashing Interviews about the possibility of her running for another political office. “I definitely feel like I’m much better as a boots-on-the-ground person,” the classic TV actress explained. “I’m better in a local community. I’m better in the small sphere. I can be more passionate and more dedicated to the special issues that I’m interested in and that move me. As opposed to having to spread myself out across the board.”

Melissa Gilbert then opened up about how she had multiple spinal surgeries and that’s what ended her race for U.S. Congress. “The fact that my neck has given me nothing but trouble enabled me to not have to serve in the U.S. Congress from 2016 to 2020. It’s a wondrous thing. Because it was a hard time to be a leader. And it would’ve been really difficult for me to be in that situation. Flying back and forth and away from home. And being angry and frustrated.”

Melissa Gilbert then spoke about she was able to turn off the TV when things started to get too “prickly” and uncomfortable. “But the people who serve have to stay there. They can’t just walk away. I think it would’ve made me incredibly unhappy if I’d had to follow through and gotten elected. I would’ve served gleefully and would’ve done the best that I could. But probably to my own detriment.”

Melissa Gilbert Reveals If She Has Plans to Continue Acting

Although her political career didn’t quite take off as originally planned, Melissa Gilbert says she’s continuing with her acting career. When asked if she has any plans to take on new roles in the future, she stated that she’s always available.

“Just this past winter, I went in to do a new play in Chicago for several months that ended up shutting down because of Omicron,” the actress shared. “We opened at Halloween and were supposed to run through March, but we had to close right after New Year’s. Because the audience just stopped coming because of Omicron. And the people in our company started getting sick.”

Melissa Gilbert said she and the rest of the cast were forced to cancel performances because they didn’t have enough people. Despite the health crisis, she still managed to not get the virus. “I did not get it. I still have not gotten COVID.”