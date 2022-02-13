‘Little House on the Prairie’: Karen Grassle Says This Episode Helped Her Show ‘Greater Range’

Little House on the Prairie star Karen Grassle revealed the one episode that helped her show greater range over the years.

Grassle starred in more than 180 episodes of Little House on the Prairie. She portrayed Caroline “Ma” Ingalls who is the matriarch of the family. While the show aired had 204 episodes from 1974 to 1983, Grassle only appeared in 182. Her character had to leave due to the plot change, but she stole the hearts of many when she starred as everyone’s favorite mom.

Additionally, fans got to enjoy four different specials throughout the series.

In a previous interview, Grassle discusses her favorite episode in detail. “A Matter of Faith was written for me so that I could show off a greater range,” she said. “I think Mike always hoped that I would be nominated for and win an Emmy…. It has been gratifying that so many people remember it and love it so much.”

You can re-watch her favorite episode here:

Karen Grassle Wrote a Book About Her Journey as an Actor

In her book, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Karen Grassle takes her courageous style into a whole new perspective. She touches on her journey as an actor during some of America’s unprecedented times.

Michael Landon put a lot of pressure on Grassle at the beginning of Little House on the Prairie. He told her that he didn’t think her salary should be raised because her character wasn’t as popular as it should be. And when someone says you can’t do something, it knocks the wind out of you. This affected her work ethic as an actress.

However, Grassle continued doing what she loves while Landon had her contract under review. She just had little to no motivation to give her character everything she had. At the end of the eighth season, Grassle decided to leave the show. This ended up as the best thing for her at the time.

What the Little House on the Prairie Star Did After The Show

After the show, Karen Grassle continued to star in several other television shows and films. According to the Little House on the Prairie’s official website, she revealed one of her proudest moments as an actress. She co-wrote the screenplay of and acted in the 1978 film Battered. This movie helped her explore a different perspective and allowed her to express some creativity she had.

Additionally, the actress appeared in a few episodes of The Love Boat and Murder She Wrote. Her roles in both of these shows had a completely different perspective than Ma did in Little House on the Prairie. But they taught her a lot and helped her grow in the long run.

Today, Grassle is still involved with acting one way or another. She uses her talent and many skills to take on opportunities in the San Francisco Bay area.