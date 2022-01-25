‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Shares Sweet Pics of Husband: ‘How Adorable Is My Hubby’

“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert is sharing some cute pictures of her husband via Instagram. Family matters to Melissa Gilbert. And “The Little House on the Prairie” star loves showing off her loved ones on social media.

Just yesterday, the actress snapped a couple candids of her husband, Tim Busfield. Wearing a festive knit beanie, Gilbert catches her love playing guitar and laughing.

“How adorable is my hubby @timbusfield playing his guitar in a hat I made for him today ?” Gilbert asks her fans. She also includes some adorable hashtags, like #besthusbandever and #myforeverlove.

Fans cannot get enough of the couple’s cuteness. They are also admiring the hat that she made for him.

“As soon as I saw the hat, I knew you made it. Then I read the caption. Love it!” one user says. “I love how you live so normal like no big fancy mansions, your home looks so cozy and comfortable. Love your knitting ! wish I had a talent for it . Enjoy your evening together. 🔥❤️” another fan writes.

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star’s New Book

Melissa Gilbert is staying busy. In December, the actress announced the release of her fourth book, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered. Expected to be released on May 10, 2022, the project is Gilbert’s second memoir. According to the synopsis, it follows the “Little House on the Prairie” star on her journey to self-discovery before the pandemic.

“When her husband introduces her to the wilds of rural Michigan, Melissa begins to fall back in love with nature. And when work takes them to New York, they find a rustic cottage in the Catskill Mountains to call home. But “rustic” is a generous description for the state of the house, requiring a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the newlyweds to make habitable.”

“When the pandemic descends on the world, it further nudges Melissa out of the spotlight and into the woods. She trades Botox treatments for DIY projects, power lunching for gardening and raising chickens, and soon her life is rediscovered anew in her own little house in the Catskills,” the Simon & Schuster description reads.

The book’s cover shows Gilbert smiling behind a barn door. It truly feels like she is back to her “Little House on the Prairie” roots.

“I owe such enormous thank yous to so many people who contributed to this effort,” she writes. Listing off her publishers and friends, she also thanks her husband for writing the memoir’s foreword.

For more information about the book, go to this website.