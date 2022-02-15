‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Gives Glimpse Into Valentine’s Day Festivities at Home

“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert is one of the many celebrities into Valentine’s Day celebrations!

On this day to celebrate romance, family, and friends, many people around the country are finding ways to show their love. Whether that means showering your partner with flowers and chocolates or just spending time with loved ones, there are several ways to celebrate love. For actress Melissa Gilbert, that sometimes means placing mementos all around the house.

In a recent Instagram video, Melissa Gilbert gives fans a glimpse into how she’s celebrating Valentine’s Day in her Manhattan home. Viewers see images of her grandchildren placed on a table. Displayed on another table are mementos of her late father, her children, and grandchildren. Due to the roses placed by each group of mementos, it’s likely the flowers mean something special to the actress.

‘Little House on the Prairie:’ Melissa Gilbert Remembers Father on the Anniversary of His Death

On February 13, Melissa Gilbert remembered the day as the 46th anniversary of the day her father took his own life. This happened when she was only 11-years-old.

The actress’s father, Paul Gilbert, took his life after enduring horrendous physical pain from his time serving in World War II. However, when Gilbert was a child and first found out about his death, she believed a stroke caused the tragic event. Once she reached adulthood, she discovered the truth. Yesterday, she told her father’s story on Instagram.

According to Gilbert, he was under the “‘care’ of a dysfunctional VA health care system.” Therefore, his pain never subsided. She also mentioned that her father had threatened to take his life for a long time before his death.

“And no one listened,” she said referring to her father’s threats. “Most certainly no one helped him. So at about 7:15 am on this day 46 years ago, he shot himself in the head with a .38.”

Melissa Gilbert then discussed how the anniversary of Paul’s passing brought a new sadness and pain to her.

“I was 45 years old and had to walk through a whole new kind of trauma and deep, gut-wrenching grief. I am well past that soul-crushing pain now, but this year the anniversary of my father’s death brings with it a new sort of melancholy as I realize that I am the same age today as he was when he took his life those many years ago,” Melissa explained.

At the end of Gilbert’s post, she offered assistance to anyone going through hard times. “If you or someone you know is dealing with suicide or suicidal thoughts or ideation. Please call the National suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-8255.”