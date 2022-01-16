‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Sends Birthday Wishes to Co-Star Alison Arngrim in Sweet Post

‘Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert writes a sweet birthday message to her co-star, Alison Arngrim.

“Little House on the Prairie” is an American classic. Actress Melissa Gilbert loves taking fans back to when she was on the show as a young girl. In her latest Instagram post, she wishes her friend and co-star Alison Arngrim a happy birthday. The slideshow features some adorable throwbacks of the two prairie sisters together.

“Two days from today it will be my sister-from-another-mister’s 60th birthday!!!!,” Gilbert begins. @alisonarngrim how is even possible that we are this old?!?! (Though I’ll always be younger). I can tell you all that there’s no one better to have by your side!”

Melissa Gilbert goes on to share some incredible moments the friends have shared together.

“Whether we were floating down a river, wrestling in the mud, doing prom-wear layouts for Tiger Beat magazine, going to each other’s book signing or taking each other for our colonoscopies. Alison, for nearly fifty years you’ve been the yin to my yang, the Podo to my Cabengo, the Nellie to my Laura. Happy, happy birthday and huzzah to you, sweet friend of mine!! I love you to the moon and back!”

“Little House on the Prairie” fans are loving Gilbert’s touching tribute. Some people are sharing their love of the show in the comments. Viewers feel as if they have grown up with the pair.

“Both of you were part of my youth as well. Loved it! Happy BDay,” @heatherkohon says.

“Happy Birthday Alison! I’m 61 and grew up with both of you! How is it we’re that old!?” @wendyjholmquisart writes.

“Little House on the Prairie Star” Announces Canceled Play

Melissa Gilbert’s new project was unfortunately cut short due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Titled When Harry Met Rehab, the play is a comedy about the real-life experiences of Harry Teinowitz, a sports radio host who battled addiction for years. Mixing humor with serious undertones, the new work is meant to honor Americans in recovery.

The play was supposed to run through January 30, 2022 in Chicago. However, due to COVID-related reasons, the limited engagement ended on January 9. In an Instagram post, Gilbert announces the news to theater fans.

“Hello everyone. As the omicron variant has spread across the country it is wreaking havoc everywhere,” she says. “It has really affected theaters all over the country. We canceled several shows over the holidays due to breakthrough cases in our company and our desire to keep you and us safe. We are through that storm but it is simply not enough make it feasible to keep our wonderful, beautifully-reviewed play running.”