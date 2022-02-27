‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Shares Throwback to Ranching

Melissa Gilbert is best-known for her role on Little House on the Prairie. Throughout the series, she went on a lot of adventures with the other cast members. More recently, she shared a few throwback photos of her favorite ranching memories via Instagram.

In the post, you’ll witness a handful of pictures from the good old days. They all have something to do with ranching. And to go along with the pictures, she included a lengthy caption to summarize her greatest adventures. Honestly, it looks like she cherishes these moments and lives life to its fullest.

“#flashbackfriday #fbf to that time I got to take a cow horse and turn him into an Olympic eventing horse,” Gilbert wrote. “Even better I got to work with some truly amazing actors.”

Afterward, she revealed how tough working on a movie can be. “It was a really tough shoot for me physically and emotionally,” she added. “I trained hard for months before we even started shooting. It was exhausting and yet so rewarding. The movie was a big flop but remains one of the most challenging and satisfying jobs I ever had. I pushed myself in ways I never imagined I could. The best part was that I made some amazing life-long friends.”

Scroll through the pictures here:

Melissa Gilbert is Speaking Up For Ukraine

On February 25, Melissa Gilbert re-shared a powerful video from her friend, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Further, he’s updating the Instagram community on what’s going on.

First, Chmerkovskiy showed a clip of the area he’s in with the sirens going off in the background. While he did this, he said, “This is reality.” Then, he admits that this whole thing is making him really emotional. As he begins to share his story, you can see him start to tear up. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for people in Ukraine. And even if they don’t show it, they’re still feeling that way. At least that’s what Chmerkovskiy admitted to.

In the post’s caption, she wrote a sweet but short message. She’s requesting that everyone keeps her friend and everyone else affected by this disaster in their thoughts.

“Reposting from my sweet friend @maksimc. Please say prayers for him, his family and all the people of #ukraine.”

For more updates on this story, read the previous article here. Also, please keep Ukraine and the other surrounding areas in your thoughts and prayers.