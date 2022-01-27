‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Gives ‘Glimpse’ Into Past 10 Years of Her Life

“Little House on the Prairie” former star Melissa Gilbert shared a few throwbacks on her Instagram account. Over the last 10 years, it looks like Gilbert made a lot of bittersweet memories.

Earlier today, the “Little House on the Prairie” star posted a couple of random pictures. Some of them include her husband, Tim Busfield, a family reunion, and even a jar of homemade pickles. In the first photo, you’ll see Gilbert dancing with the love of her life while holding a bouquet of flowers.

In the caption of the post, Melissa Gilbert wrote, “Here’s a somewhat diverse #tbt #throwbackthursday for you. This a glimpse of what my life has been like this past decade. The ups, the downs, divorce, marriage. births, deaths and all of it lead me #backtotheprairie. You can read all about it in my new book, Back To The Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life rediscovered. @barnesandnoble is having a 25% off presale today and tomorrow. The link is in my bio!!”

Check out her photo dump here:

In addition to the post, people are flooding the comments with sincerity and excitement.

For example, one user commented on how happy she is now. She said, “I love seeing how happy you are! Later-life marriages are the best! We’re secure in who we are and able to forgive Melissa Gilbert for getting to play Laura when the part should have been ours. Oh, and you and TB are adorable together, natch.”

Someone even commented on the pickles. I mean, who wouldn’t say something about that delicious snack? “Homemade pickles are perhaps my favorite thing in the world!” they said.

Melissa Gilbert is Releasing a New Book Very Soon

Not only are fans commenting on the pickles and the other pictures, but they’re also excited for her new book. For example, one user said, “Can’t wait to read it!” while another said, “Just ordered my copy.”

Melissa Gilbert has gone through so much in life and this book will share her many experiences. In fact, there might even be some advice to help you with your own obstacles.

Last December, the author and actress announced the release of her new book titled, Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered. You can purchase the book at Barnes and Noble or any other participating stores on May 10, 2022.

According to Simon and Schuster, the book follows her journey through Hollywood during the pandemic. “When the pandemic descends on the world, it further nudges Melissa out of the spotlight and into the woods.”

In case you’re wondering, the pre-sale is still going on until January 28. Pre-order your copy today or tomorrow so you can start reading!

For any further information regarding Melissa Gilbert or her book, follow her Instagram here.