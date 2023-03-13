‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Reveals Ryan Seacrest’s Final Day as Co-Host

Live with Kelly and Ryan has finally revealed Ryan Seacrest’s final day on the show one month after the co-host announced his upcoming exit.

Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos talked to ET during the Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live on Sunday, March 12, and it was there that the three finally shared when Seacrest will leave the series and Consuelos will begin.

As they shared, Ryan Seacrest will make his final Live appearance as a full-time host on Friday, April 14. Consuelos will then begin on Monday, April 17. On that day, the title will change to Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ryan Seacrest is Leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ to Focus on ‘American Idol’

Seacrest announced on the February 16th episode that he is giving up his spot on Live with Kelly and Ryan. While addressing the crowd, he shared that he was overextending himself by hosting American Idol in Los Angeles and Live in New York City, so something had to give.

“This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time,” he shared. “And it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.”

Ryan Seacrest took over as co-host six years after Michael Strahan left the series, and he held his spot for another six years. During that time, he grabbed five Daytime Emmy nominations and took one home in 2019 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

As stated above, Kelly Ripa’s husband of 26 years is taking Seacrest’s seat. The transition should be easy because Consuelos has been a regular guest host for 18 years and has appeared in 136 episodes.

“The only person I can think of that is capable of holding [Ryan’s] torch the way [he has] held it would be my husband, Mark Consuelos,” Ripa said following Seacrest’s announcement.