‘Lonesome Dove’ Star Robert Duvall Once Revealed How He Prepared for Roles

Becoming an A-list actor is not easy—unless, of course, you’re Lonesome Dove star Robert Duvall.

Duvall is one of the most celebrated and iconic actors in Hollywood history. During his career, he has taken home one Academy Award and has been considered for six more, which makes him the 24th most Oscar-nominated actor of all time.

So how does he make his job look so effortless? According to a 2014 interview with Cowboys and Indians, he just has a knack for connecting with his characters.

“You always have to find the contradictions. You always have to find the vulnerability within a guy,” he said while explaining how he prepares for roles.

Duvall used his “final speech” from Get Low to better explain his process. As he shared, he managed to pull off the monologue “in one take.” And he did so by using his surroundings to set his mood.

“I improvised a little bit within the given script, to touch things off so to speak,” said Duvall. ” But when I first got ready for the film, we were in northern Argentina, my wife and I. And what I did was, I looked at the Andes — just looked at those Andes — and let them work on me. The loneliness of those mountains just worked on my mind.”

The actor went on to give some more advice to budding stars.

“So there are different ways to prepare for different roles,” he shared. “And sometimes, you don’t really need to work. With Lonesome Dove, all I did was just look at the script, and I went with it. Each part is different. What you always try to do is find what’s in you, legitimately, that parallels what the script calls for. That’s got to be something in you, not something that’s out there.”

‘Lonesome Dove’ is a Texas Religion

According to Robert Duvall, Lonesome Dove is more than just a mini-series. It’s a Lone Star state doctrine.

The story follows two retired Texas Rangers who join a small town cattle drive. And because it’s based in the state, locals have become borderline obsessed with the show. But we don’t blame them, and we can’t imagine anyone who would.

“In Texas, it’s like a religion,” Duvall told Here & Now. “My good friend Hank Whitman, who was the head of the Texas Rangers, made me an honorary Texan, an honorary Texas Ranger. And a woman came up that day and said, ‘we watch Lonesome Dove once a year, every year in our Texas family.’ And she said, ‘I would not allow my daughter’s fiancé to marry into the family until he had seen Lonesome Dove.“