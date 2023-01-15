LOOK: Ben Affleck Stuns Customers Working the Dunkin’ Donuts Drive Thru Window

This week, Ben Affleck shocked patrons of a Massachusetts Dunkin’ Donuts when he showed up in a uniform to serve them. Jennifer Lopez, who married Affleck last summer, was also reportedly spotted by some onlookers. A Dunkin customer recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for a cup of coffee provided by The Accountant star.

Lisa Mackay, a local resident, revealed to NBC10 Boston that he was hilarious and super sharp-witted when he handed her the order. She was told by the crew that it could potentially be for an upcoming commercial that might be aired during Super Bowl. One Twitter user took advantage of the moment and posted a video of Ben Affleck skillfully preparing drinks for Jennifer Lopez, donning her signature winter puffer coat. The post prompted other users to create hilarious memes and jokes.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Affleck is a devoted supporter of the beloved coffee and donut franchise. Affleck’s adoration for Dunkin’ was highlighted when a 2020 photo captured him carrying an order of drinks at his house. It became a widely-known meme in just minutes. Despite the infamy, he has been seen multiple times since carrying beverages from the chain.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck told Collider in 2019. “I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Stunt Reportedly is for a Super Bowl Ad

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old actor-director has struck a multi-million dollar contract with Dunkin’. In addition to his paycheck, Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ includes a generous contribution to the Eastern Congo Initiative, his non-profit organization.

Long before his immense wealth, Ben Affleck also took home a check from another doughnut establishment. The Academy Award winner once opened up about how the first paycheck he ever received was for washing dishes at an iconic Bostonian donut shop. “[The] very first paycheck I got — got a job as a dishwasher, in high school. Croissant du Jour, which is no longer in business in Boston. It was basically like a doughnut shop. They were trying to act cool,” Affleck said back in 2002 “A hundred thirty bucks. Never forgot it.”

Of course, Dunkin Donuts was founded in Affleck’s home state of Massachusetts. “Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial,” the source told ET. Another source told the outlet that Affleck and his new wife Lopez glowed on set. “Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is,” they said. “Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It’s really sweet to watch.”