LOOK: Jay Leno Shows Off ‘New Face’ Months Following Fiery Garage Accident

Jay Leno has recovered from an accident that left him with third-degree burns over his face, arms, and chest, and he recently showed off his “new face” for the first time. Miraculously, it’s not new at all, though. He looks just as he always has.

The 72-year-old comedian visited The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and spoke about his life nearly four months after spending time in the intensive care unit.

When he walked out on stage, Clarkson and the crowd met Leno with a standing round of applause, and Clarkson marveled at how “great” he looks now. Leno underwent several surgeries to remove scarring from his face. Doctors were hopeful they would be able to remove most of the burn marks, but they didn’t know how long it would take. Leno proved that they were able to do it almost immediately.

“This is a brand-new face,” he laughed. “Only the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy.”

Jay Leno Underwent at Least Two Skin Grafts

On November 12, Jay Leno was working on a car in his garage when gasoline spayed in his face and ignited from a spark.

“It was a 1907 White Steam Car,” he explained on the TODAY Show in December. “The fuel line was clogged, so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged, and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line’. And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire.”

Fortunately, a friend was with Jay Leno that day. Leno recalled being paralyzed by excruciating pain by the blaze, so the friend jumped into action and put out the fire before calling 9-1-1. Leno credits that friend for saving his life.

“I said to my friend, I said, ‘Dave, I’m on fire,’” Leno recalled. “And Dave’s like, ‘All right’. I said, ‘No, Dave, I’m on fire’. And then, ‘Oh, my God’. Dave, my friend, pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire.”

Leno spent 10 days in The Grossman Burn Center where he underwent several procedures, including two skin grafts, according to PEOPLE.

“It was interesting,” he said. “It was all third-degree burns, it was pretty bad, It was pretty bad,” he told Clarkson.