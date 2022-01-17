LOOK: ‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison Is ‘Pouring Drinks’ at His Vegas BBQ Spot

Over the years, folks have gotten to know Rick Harrison as the head man in charge at Pawn Stars. He’s also running his own bar.

After striking success with his History Channel show, Harrison decided to make his portfolio more diverse. So, he invested in a BBQ restaurant. Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke BBQ & Tavern. The restaurant is something that Harrison is very proud of.

If you are lucky enough, you might just catch the Pawn Stars boss behind the bar. That’s right, the head man in charge likes to get things done on his own. So, every now and then he hops back there, pours drinks, signs autographs, and more. How much of the bar do you think is decorated with Gold & Silver Pawn Shop items?

Check out the post below and see Rick pouring up some vodka at his bar.

No matter where Harrison goes, he’s the boss. The Pawn Stars lead man just tries to live his best life whenever possible. There are many folks that have dreamed of owning their own bar and Harrison is living those dreams alive now it seems.

This isn’t just a thing he decided to do on a whim either. It turns out that Rick has some experience. So, what does that mean? Well, he has a Techniques of Alcohol Management card. Also, he has had some other formal training. However, he isn’t Tom Cruise in Cocktail.

No, instead Harrison pours up drinks that are easy bar favorites. So, at Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke BBQ you can get some mixed drinks, beer, wine, or a straight-up shot. If you’re lucky you might see the face of Pawn Stars pouring the bottles.

‘Pawn Stars’ BBQ Restaurant Right Next Door to Pawn Shop

Perhaps more impressive than anything, is the fact that Rick got his BBQ place set up right next door to the Pawn Stars shop. If you are going to have two jobs, it helps to have them side by side with one another. Every now and then he has an event where he signs autographs and mingles with fans.

It also helps that the food isn’t too bad apparently, either. There are a ton of Google reviews, and outside of a mass negative review campaign by online trolls, there have been some great reviews. With all of the BBQ classics that you could ever want. Pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, half and whole chickens… all of the good stuff!

The Pawn Stars have done a lot since they hit TV. Now, they have little side projects and big ones like Rick’s restaurant. All seems to be going well for these Vegas residents.