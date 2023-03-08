LOOK: Rare Photos of 93-Year-Old ‘Unforgiven’ Star Gene Hackman Emerge

In some rare photos, Hollywood star Gene Hackman is seen getting some food and doing yard work at his New Mexico ranch. The photos were taken on Sunday in Santa Fe. Hackman, who starred in many movies including Unforgiven, turned 93 years old in January. The two-time Oscar winner happened to be spotted getting some food at a Wendy’s. He looked pretty fit as he used a shovel at his private estate.

Reclusive Gene Hackman, 93, looks fit in first sighting in years https://t.co/ND1HPPJKgx pic.twitter.com/q6HjE1S9LW — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2023

He reportedly ate up a chicken sandwich in the fast food franchise’s parking lot. He then went over to a nearby gas station and filled up his car. Hackman is quite reclusive these days and is retired from acting. The last time he was in a movie was the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport.



Gene Hackman’s Film Credits Include ‘The French Connection, ‘Hoosiers’

Among Hackman’s film credits are The French Connection, The Conversation, Superman, Hoosiers and The Royal Tenenbaums. But Hackman has long shunned the bright lights of Hollywood, the New York Post reports. Hackman, a father of three who has lived in New Mexico with his pianist wife, Betsy Arakawa, for decades, abstains from giving interviews. Except to the New York Post.

Back in late 2021, Hackman gave his first interview in a decade. He talked with The Post about his “checkered career of hits and misses.” Speaking on the 50th anniversary of The French Connection — the hit film for which he won his first Best Actor Oscar, in 1972 — the star said, “The film certainly helped me in my career, and I am grateful for that.”

Actor Is No Fan Of Re-Watching His Old Movies

Gene Hackman adds that he wasn’t a fan of re-watching his own films. He said that he had not seen the classic crime caper since 1971. “[I] haven’t seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company’s facility 50 years ago,” he said.

Hackman, who previously resided in Montecito, California, has lived in Santa Fe since the 1980s. The actor is also an architect and designer who has helped create more than 10 homes. One of them was a New Mexico manse that was featured in Architectural Digest.

Since his retirement from Hollywood, the star also busied himself writing novels, including the 2013 police thriller Pursuit. Hackman is an avid cyclist, a hobby he has maintained into his 90s, that keeps him looking trim. In 2012, the actor was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Florida. He was airlifted to the hospital and made a full recovery.