LOOK: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Rooster and Hangman Put Their Rivalry Aside in New Photo

It makes us happy that two Top Gun: Maverick stars who play rivals in the movie get along so well in real life.

Seriously, if you’re Glen Powell and Miles Teller, can you fake this kind of friendship look? Surely, it’s genuine, meaning Rooster and Hangman really, really like each other.

Teller posted a photo of the two of them late Sunday. So all the Top Gun: Maverick obsessed fans could wake up with the image Monday morning. As one fan wrote: “I cant believe (you) guys reunited. This is the best gift ever.”

Teller only used emojis as his caption. But that’s really all he needed. Check it out:

Fans saw the photo and immediately called for Top Gun: Maverick 2.0. But this time, they want the movie to focus on Powell’s Hangman and Teller’s Rooster.

“We need a sequel with you and the younger pilots,” a fan replied to Teller’s photo. “That’s too much character development to only have one movie.” Then another fan posted: “100% agree. We have to see more Hangman’s story and Rooster, both of them together!!”

It’s obvious that Rooster and Hangman were this movie’s version of Maverick-Iceman from 1986. But (spoiler alert), Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) can’t have a rivalry anymore. The two men became great friends. Plus, Iceman died of cancer during the sequel.

We’re not sure what event triggered Teller’s photo. But we’re here for anything and everything connected to Top Gun: Maverick, the most popular movie in the world this year and among the most-watched ever. With another two weekends, the movie should pass Black Panther into fifth place on the all-time domestic box office list. So far, Top Gun: Maverick has generated $691.2 million in domestic receipts. That places the movie in sixth place, all time, and within $9 million of Black Panther. It’s already ahead of Black Panther in total box office, thanks to an impressive $731 million from theaters across the world.

The movie had its digital release last Tuesday.

“My family loves this movie,” wrote one of Teller’s Twitter followers. “Watched at the theater twice and now owned on Prime! From directing to casting to acting to writing and finished product (it’s 100 percent) all around!! Thank you!”

Cast of Top Gun: Maverick waves to the crowd as they walked the red carpet before the premiere in Seoul, South Korea in June. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, will there be another one, bringing together Hangman and Rooster? Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer wouldn’t say for sure during a recent interview with the Radio Times.

“I can’t tell you what the future is going to bring,” he said. “If you’d asked me in ’86, ‘Do you think you’ll have a sequel out in a few years?’ I’d have said maybe. But it took 30-something years to do it!”

Then Bruckheimer added that once everyone came together for the sequel “we ended up with a movie that we love and our audiences love.”

Until then, Teller’s Twitter feed will have to do.