Los Angeles Meteorologist Collapses Live On Air, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

On Saturday, a Los Angeles meteorologist fainted on air and was hospitalized, leading to her incident going viral via social media. Viewers were taken aback when Weatherwoman Alissa Carlson Schwartz suddenly fell to the ground during her live weather report on rainfall in Los Angeles at 7:00 a.m. this week, after being cut to by her KCAL co-anchors.

Schwartz visibly paled, leaned forward and her eyes rolled to the back of her head as she seemed to try grasping something solid. Unable to stay upright any longer, her forehead fell onto the desk before she passed out and collapsed on the floor below.

Schwartz’s co-anchors, Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim appeared to be initially perplexed by the situation, likely at first believing that he was reacting to the upcoming weather forecast. However, they swiftly realized something was amiss and advised viewers: “We’re going to take a quick break right now.” As reported by FOX News, there were no more live segments broadcast afterward.

As terrifying moment happened when a CBS LA meteorologist collapsed live on air



📌#LosAngeles | #California



Terrifying moment shows when a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report her co workers… https://t.co/zkWpaB81yZ pic.twitter.com/tQ9To9spDo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

Mike Dello Stritto is the Vice President and News Director at CBS Los Angeles. He noted that Schwartz’s colleagues quickly contacted emergency services after she collapsed. Additionally, he shared that she was receiving medical attention in a nearby hospital. However, he didn’t give any more insight into the cause of her collapse.

Los Angeles Meteorologist assured fans she was okay

On Sunday, Schwartz took to Facebook with a post. “Thanks for all the kind wishes as I recover from a head injury. I am out of the hospital and doing ok. Lots of sleeping and even some pizza – TY.” It is uncertain whether the fall was caused by the head injury. “I appreciate all the prayers as I recover,” she added. “More to come…”

Back in 2014, the Los Angeles meteorologist had yet another medical emergency while on the job at a different network. Allegedly she became ill and vomited during a live weather report, ultimately being diagnosed with an abnormal heart valve condition. “They told me that, eventually, the valve would probably have to be replaced. They didn’t know when it would wear out,” Carlson Schwartz explained in 2018.

In 2021, Carlson Schwartz made the move to KGET Bakersfield as chief meteorologist before transferring over to KCAL. Alongside her husband and lawyer Neil Schwartz, she adopted a healthier lifestyle and expanded their family with the arrival of daughter Aris at 9 months old. Despite efforts for well-being, however, Carlson was plagued by chest pains that eventually brought her back into hospital care shortly after their little one’s birth. “It comes back that the valve had actually started to repair itself. The stem cells from my baby had started to heal my heart,” Schwartz explained at the time.

On Sunday, Schwartz shared on her Facebook page that the latest collapse had no connection to any heart issues. “Thankfully, it’s not my heart this time,” she penned, further noting that she will be doing an abundance of slumbering while taking the time to heal.