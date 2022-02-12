‘Love Story’ Star Ryan O’Neal Faced Trouble at Home

It’s been nearly 52 years since actor Ryan O’Neal starred in the Golden Globe Award Nominated movie, “Love Story.” However, the now 80-year-old wasn’t always known for starring in a hit film.

Throughout O’Neal’s professional and personal life, he dealt with many troubles with his children and then-partner Farrah Fawcett. He fathered four children—two with Joanna Moore, one with Leigh Taylor-Young, and one with Fawcett.

The actor dealt with very public troubles with his son, Tatum. Though estranged, the two tried working on their relationship on “Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals” in 2010.

Ryan O’Neal’s other son, Redmond, was also in the spotlight for his many legal issues and alleged criminal acts. Although O’Neal fired a gun during a fight with his other son, Griffin, the case was later dismissed.

The “Love Story” star’s relationship with the late actress and model, Farrah Fawcett, was also one to stir the public’s attention. The two dated from 1979 to 2001 until Fawcett passed away from cancer. O’Neal also battled leukemia during their relationship. His cancer is now in remission.

People revealed a statement made by Fawcett’s close friend, Sylvia Dorsey, in 2019. “Ryan was the love of her life. I don’t think she was happy without him. They fought and loved with a passion. It was never boring. They were electric together.”

Mela Murphy, another close friend of the actress, also praised the couple’s love. “The night before she died, he was talking and talking, leading up to the story of when he first met Farrah. It was his way of telling her how much he loved her. She looked over at me and rolled her eyes, and then she smiled,” Murphy said.

Ryan O’Neal Proposed to Farrah Fawcett a Few Weeks Before her Death

Ryan O’Neal stuck by Farrah Fawcett until her dying day, literally. On the morning of her death, O’Neal took her hand as she breathed her last breaths.

Another one of Fawcett’s good friends, Alana Stewart, too commended the couple’s love. “He never left her side, especially those last few months,” she said. “She had made it because he asked her to marry him in the hospital and she said yes. But she took a turn for the worse. This was just a few weeks before the end, so perhaps it wasn’t realistic. The two of them had a deep bond and deep love. No matter what they went through, the ups and downs, he was the one she wanted by her side.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Outsiders—a love story to remember. Although the couple definitely had their issues, it never stopped them from loving each other. O’Neal even said to People in 2019 in an interview, “there was never a day that I didn’t love her.”