Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Says New Documentary About Her Parents Received ‘Some of the Best’ Reviews

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, just teased that the new documentary coming out about her parents has received “some of the best” reviews. Arnaz, who often helps consult on projects like this, is quite excited about this one and has worked very closely on it. The documentary debuted at the Sundance Film festival last night. And sources like The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline are raving.

“Our Lucy and Desi documentary directed by Amy Poehler premiered last night at The Sundance Film Festival and garnered some of the best reviews anywhere ever. I am so proud of this team. Amy, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Nigel Sinclair of White Horse Pictures, Ron Howard and Imagine Studios and our good friends at Amazon,” she wrote.

Arnaz also attached a fantastic photo of her parents.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are, of course, two of the most important figures in Hollywood history. Together, the then-married couple created I Love Lucy. The iconic show paved the way for the modern sitcom. Lucille Ball in particular became a Hollywood icon.

The two started a production company together, Desilu productions. Following their divorce, Lucille Ball took over the company, becoming the first woman to ever own a production company. The new documentary about the trailblazers sounds like it checks all the right boxes. And it’s very promising that their daughter is involved.

The documentary, Lucy and Desi, will be available on amazon prime.

Lucie Arnaz put a lot of trust into Amy Poehler when it comes to this documentary. And according to Deadline, the documentary contains a ton of footage of the couple that we’ve never seen before. Most of it comes in the form of home movies. There are also audiotapes in the film that have been stored away for decades.

If the reviews are anything to go by, we’re going to get a look at the couple unlike anything anyone has seen before. And Amy Poehler was apparently the perfect pick to direct.

The release of this documentary comes shortly after the release of a film about the Hollywood couple, Being the Ricardos. The film starred Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem and was directed by Aaron Sorkin. It took a look into an imagined week behind the scenes of the couple, and while it revealed some fascinating truths, this documentary will surely deliver that in spades.

If you want to watch Being the Ricardos, it’s also available on Amazon Prime. There is no confirmed release date yet for Lucy and Desi, but Outsider will keep you updated when it becomes available.