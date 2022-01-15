Lucille Ball May Have Got Some Supernatural Inspiration: Here’s How

Did comedic genius Lucille Ball get some career advice from beyond the grave?

We sadly can’t ask the “I Love Lucy” star herself, seeing as she is beyond the grave herself now, but she reportedly once shared a very intimate supernatural story.

She shared that her friend that had passed away, Carole Lombard, had actually appeared to her in a dream. She told her during that dream what to do next in her career and gave her some life-changing advice, too. At the time, Ball was making the difficult transition from modeling into the acting world.

Lucille Ball Supernatural Experience

According to Grunge, Ball heard this apparition friend tell her to “Take a chance. Give it a whirl.” She did just that. Lucille Ball ended up starring in “I Love Lucy” from 1951 to 1957. It was a massive role and launched her into unheard-of fame and popularity. She would later become the first woman to own and run her very own production company, Desilu Productions.

Lombard was a close friend of hers that was there during the transition period of Lucille Ball’s career. She was an actress herself, known for her screwball comedy roles (sound a little familiar?). She was known for roles like “To Be or Not to Be,” “My Man Godfrey,” “Nothing Sacred,” and “Hands Across the Table.”

She was a close mentor to Ball and the two spent a good amount of time together. Sadly, Lombard’s career was cut short when she died in a plane crash in 1942 at the age of 33.

That dream could have also been a message manifesting in Ball’s subconscious. Her friend’s death, as well as all her advice regarding her career, was likely fresh in her brain during that time. Regardless, that dream served as a notable inspiration for the up-and-coming actor.

Some of the ‘I Love Lucy’ Star’s Greatest Influences

In many, many ways, Lucille Ball inspired a whole next generation of hopeful actors and comedians wishing to leave even a fraction of the mark Ball left on the world.

Despite being a massive influence, Ball often credited other comics and actors that had come before her. During a 1978 interview with “America Alive!” at UCLA, Ball went on to list some of her most profound comedic influences.

There was one actress in particular that she tried to emulate — Ann Sothern.

“My career was built on everything that Ann Sothern didn’t have time to do. True. Not funny. Absolutely true, and I was very grateful for it, I’d sort of hang around the casting office and say, ‘Mr. Piazza, is there anything that Ann Sothern can’t do this month?’ You know, and he’d say, ‘Well of course! I mean I’m not running her whole life.’ And I’d say, ‘I don’t mean that. But is she up for something that maybe she turned down?’ And he finally got the idea, and he admired me for it,” Ball said.

What Sothern did, or didn’t do, was a huge influence. She was only one of many, too.