Lucille Ball’s Daughter Lucy Arnaz Wishes Brother a Very Happy 69th Birthday

Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucy Arnaz is celebrating her brother’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Check it out!

Lucy Arnaz loves sharing family photos on her social media profiles. The 70-year old actress is now wishing her younger brother a happy birthday on Instagram. Alongside a silly selfie of Lucille Ball’s daughter kissing Desi Arnaz Jr.’s cheek, she writes a fun caption.

“Who loves you, Baby???” she begins. “Happy Birthday to my handsome, nutty brother who turned 69 today!!! I love you, Desi.”

Fans of Arnaz are sending their own birthday wishes. The comment section is filled with adorable messages.

“Oh dear, I had the biggest crush on your brother, from the time I was in elementary school until I was way up there! 😆 He’s still a handsome guy. Happy Birthday,, Desi Arnaz, Jr.,” @beaverdebbie writes.

“Adorable! I love to see the love between siblings ❤️🤗❤ Happy birthday Desi!🎁😊🎂,” @dawn.kirby1217 says.

Lucy Arnaz’s Thoughts on ‘Being The Ricardos’

The daughter of Lucille Ball is sharing her thoughts on the new Amazon Prime flick, Being The Ricardos. Telling the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship offscreen, Lucy Arnaz says that some scenes are inaccurate.

“He’s taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn’t happen at the same time,” she says in an interview.

While she does not give any specifics as to which parts of the film are made up, she gives the movie a positive review overall.

“You do learn a lot about what it was like back then. His dialogue is always incredible. And I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people.”

Lucille Ball’s Portrayal

Lucille Ball’s daughter also shares her reactions to Nicole Kidman’s performance.

“Nicole did a spectacular job. The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

Arnaz is not the only one who is in awe of Kidman’s performance. Aaron Sorkin praises her portrayal of Lucille Ball in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Now, the fact of the matter is when Nicole, as Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think she does an incredible job of mimicking Lucy.”

You can stream Being The Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video now. Watch the trailer below and let us know what you think on social media.