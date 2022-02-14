‘Lucy and Desi’: Amazon Drops Trailer for Upcoming Lucille Ball Documentary

When you think of celebrity power couples, who comes to mind? Beyonce and Jay-Z? Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady? Zendaya and Tom Holland? All excellent choices, but none could ever come close to rivaling Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, whose love changed the landscape of Hollywood forever.

Comedian and actress Amy Poehler is teaming up with Amazon to bring their iconic love story to life in the upcoming documentary, Lucy and Desi, set to premiere on March 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary details how love blossomed and grew between Ball and Arnaz, and how that love ultimately led to one of the most influential shows in entertainment history, I Love Lucy.

After two decades of marriage, the pressures of producing a show and managing a production company lead to their divorce. However, Ball maintains that she was “madly in love with Desi” and had “never felt that way about anyone before”. And, at its core, I Love Lucy is “all about unconditional love.”

In the trailer released for the documentary, Lucille Ball is quoted as saying, “no one wanted him [Desi] to play my husband because he was Cuban, and they wanted a real American couple”. The couple didn’t let that stop them, however, and pushed forward with the show’s production. And even that wasn’t enough! After finding success with I Love Lucy, their production company, Desilu, brought to life some of the most iconic shows in all of television.

‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Discusses Fearlessness of Lucille Ball

Lucille Ball inspired men and women all over the world with her sense of humor and shrewd mind for entertainment. However, not many know just how ahead of her time Lucille Ball truly was.

Amy Poehler, director of the upcoming documentary, Lucy and Desi, is a groundbreaking comedian in her own right. Even still, she says there’s a lot to learn from the careers of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “I think a lot of people truly don’t understand how ahead of their time they were,” remarks Poehler. “How they were true mavericks in a system that certainly wasn’t encouraging immigrants and people of color and women to run studios and to be the bosses and to be high status in the 1950s.”

Working with Ball’s family, Poehler spent months gathering information. Rather than simply skimming the surface, Poehler set out to give an intimate portrayal in Lucy and Desi. “I’m always very interested when we start to turn people into icons and geniuses that we really flatten them out,” Poehler said. “We forget that they’re human — human people… Every time we got back to the humanness of it all. Pioneers, outsiders who took big risks and who also had to maintain a relationship, and a very public one, at the same time.”