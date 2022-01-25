‘Lucy And Desi’ Director Says Lucille Ball Estate Helped Make Documentary Happen

The new documentary “Lucy and Desi” is thanking Lucille Ball’s Estate for their help. The film just premiered at Sundance.

Lucille Ball fans, get ready for some news. Lucy and Desi, a documentary about the couple’s life offscreen, just premiered at Sundance Movie Festival. Amazon Prime’s Being the Ricardos offers a fictionalized take on their relationship. The new Amy Poehler-directed documentary shows fans what their life together was really like.

Amy Poehler credits Lucille Ball’s Estate for her documentary’s success. She says that the estate offered the production team unheard audio recordings and private archives.

“We were lucky enough that the estate really opened up a whole new world for us and we were excited about hearing Lucy and Desi tell their story in their own words,” Poehler says. “There’s an incredible amount of information that’s public and there’s tons of ways in which to tell the story, but we really wanted to try to stay inside their relationship and, in many ways, their heads and hearts throughout it.”

Watch Amy Poehler’s full interview with IndieWire below.

Lucy and Desi: In Real Life

Poehler uses this information to add layers to the film. Hearing Lucy and Desi in their own words allowed her to show the different sides of the couple. For instance, Lucille Ball is typically written as an icon. The SNL star takes a different approach in the director’s chair.

“I’m always very interested when we start to turn people into icons and geniuses that we really flatten them out,” she says. “We forget that they’re human — human people… Every time we got back to the humanness of it all: pioneers, outsiders who took big risks and who also had to maintain a relationship, and a very public one, at the same time.”

The couple made history on television, but they also made history in America. The documentary shows just how ahead of their time they were.

“They were true mavericks in a system that certainly wasn’t encouraging immigrants and people of color and women to run studios and to be the bosses and to be high status in the 1950s.”

The Reviews Are In

Amy Poehler’s new documentary is receiving raves after its Sundance premiere. Deadline calls it “a compelling documentary portrait all on its own.” Writer Pete Hammond appreciates Poehler’s approach in using home footage.

“The extraordinary color home movie footage is worth the price of admission alone as Poehler proves herself to be quite a talented documentarian. But her real achievement is going well beneath the surface and coming up with some revelatory moments to savor. Poehler really does love Lucy, and she should.”

He ends his review with a sweet statement: “It is nice she is paying it all forward with this lovely look at all things Lucy and Desi.”

Lucy and Desi arrives to Amazon Prime Video on March 4th.