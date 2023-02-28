‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Are Reportedly Engaged

Former Mad Men stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are reportedly engaged. Although the duo first met in 2015 on the set of the hit series, rumors circulated about their romance in 2020, and went public about the relationship in 2022.

PEOPLE reports that while Hamm’s rep has not commented about his client’s new relationship status, The Mad Men star told Howard Stern in September 2022 that he could see himself getting married some day. He previously dated Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years before splitting in 2015.

“This is all part of what I’m saying,” Jon Hamm explained on Stern’s SiriusXM show. “This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable.”

Jon Hamm then said that he has been thinking about what makes his relationship with Osceola more meaningful. He also said he was open to the possibility of things such as marriage, having kids, and “defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

“It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for,” Hamm continued. “What else is there other than that?” He also confirmed that he was “very much so” in love.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola teamed up for the third installment of the Fletch series, Fletch, Confess, in 2022.

Jon Hamm Said It Took Time For Him To Get To a Place Where Marriage Was a Possibility For Him

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm shared what really helped him consider the possibility of marriage. He said he turned to therapy for help.

“It’s also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist,” Hamm shared. “And unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that when you lose someone that’s so important to you, like a mother, so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility. That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability.”

Jon Hamm has never been married nor does he have children. When asked by Stern if he could ever commit to one woman and be married, Hamm said yes. “I’ve never been married, I could for sure.”

Prior to dating Osceola, Hamm got candid about his split from Westfeldt and how he thought being single was rough. “It’s hard,” he admitted to Instyle in 2017. “It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time.”

Hamm also revealed at the time that he is a hopeless romantic. He then pointed out that he’s a softie when it comes to Broadway plays and dance performances. “I’m just blown away by the beauty of it all,” the actor said. “Especially when I see anybody performing at the peak of their ability. I see it, and I f—ing weep.”