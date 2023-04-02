Madonna’s Late Brother Anthony Ciccone’s Cause of Death Revealed

Madonna’s oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, reportedly died from respiratory failure triggered by complications from throat cancer.

Ciccone died in February at a nursing home that his sister paid for in Michigan. TMZ reported that Ciccone had his breathing and feeding tubes removed two days prior to his death, knowing that he would not survive long thereafter. He was 66.

His death certificate notes that he was cremated and that tobacco contributed to his oropharyngeal cancer.

Madonna paid tribute to her brother the day after his passing via Instagram.

In a picture of the brother and sister pair surrounded by friends at a diner table, Madonna thanked her late brother for “planting seeds” in her impressionable mind. According to Madonna, big brother Anthony introduced her to spiritual philosophies, authors, musicians, and famous thinkers who helped her “think outside the box.”

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking outing the box,” she captioned a sepia throwback. “You planted many important seeds.”

Ciccone said in the occasional interview that he did not like being known as ‘Madonna’s brother’

That same day, Madonna also shared behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals of her upcoming 40th anniversary The Celebration Tour, which she had announced in January.

“Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going……. ♥️,” she captioned the video, along with a ‘grateful’ hashtag.

Joe Henry, who is the husband of Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, wrote about Anthony: “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

Madonna was born in Michigan to Catholic parents. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit with five siblings. Anthony, born two years before her in 1956, was the oldest of the children. Madonna moved to New York in the late 70s to pursue entertainment; Anthony stayed home and fell into alcoholism and bouts of homelessness.

“Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” Henry added. “But trouble fades; and family remains – with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Ciccone reintegrated with his family, including his sister, around 2017 after a stint in rehab.