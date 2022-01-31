‘Magnum PI’: Why Tom Selleck Needed a Custom Made Ferrari

Try getting into a Ferrari when you are a tall dude. This was the problem for Magnum PI star Tom Selleck. What was the solution to the issue?

We’ll take a look and see if we can find an answer thanks to this article from Looper. But dang, that red Ferrari was one cool car, wasn’t it? We think so.

Still, being 6 foot, 5 inches, is going to leave you at a challenging height versus a Ferrari. Why? Because the space for a driver to get in there was much smaller. At least, it was smaller when compared to Selleck’s size.

They got around the issue for Magnum PI by having that padding inside the car removed. This allowed the star to be able to sit lower in the driver’s seat. Also, they were bolted as far away from the steering wheel as humanly possible. This was done to help Selleck get his long legs into the car.

‘Magnum PI’ Would Use Three Different Ferraris Throughout Show’s Run

Now, a little detail about those Ferraris. Three of them were used throughout the run of Magnum PI. Guess what happened due to the show? Sales of red Ferraris were, well, red hot during the 1980s and 1990s.

Something else was hot on the show, at least for the female audience tuning in to see it. Selleck wore shorts in the style of the day on there. That style was pretty dang short.

“I know my shorts were too short,” Selleck said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody tells me. They were shorts, like shorts are supposed to be. Now shorts are like pajamas.”

Don’t Expect Selleck To Be Showing Up On Classic Show’s Reboot

Back in 2018, CBS ordered a reboot of Magnum PI. In a story from TV Insider, it says that Peter Lenkov is in charge of the new show. Lenkov also did reboots for Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver.

Selleck was not really a big fan of this reboot. CBS and Selleck have a long relationship that does include his original role. The actor was told that if he didn’t like the idea, then it would be shut down. Well, we all know that didn’t happen.

“CBS is kind of my home network,” he says to TV Insider. “I’ve done The Young and the Restless and (most of) the Jesse Stone movies as well as Magnum and Blue Bloods with them … Peter was very effusive about the project; he grew up with Magnum and this was his dream.”

Selleck lost this battle and just stepped back. “I just felt success is so hard to come by in this business, why do I want to root for somebody to fail,” he said.