Mariska Hargitay Posts Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew as Season 24 Filming Wraps

Just after the filming wrap of Law & Order: SVU’s season 24, Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to the long-running series’ crew.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the social media post, Hargitay couldn’t help but gush about the SVU crew. “THANK YOU to the (best dressed) SVU CREW (not all pictured here) for your spirit, artistry, collaboration, dedication, craftsmanship, expertise, and—most of all—your kindness,” the actress declared. “There is no show with out you. You have my deepest gratitude and respect. Mahalo for reals.”

In a separate Instagram post, Hargitay shared a snapshot of SVU’s 24 sign and wrote, “That’s a wrap on…” with a black heart emoji. The production company of the show’s creator, Dick Wolf, stated in the comment section, “Another one for the books” with a praising hands up emoji.

Prior to the wrap, Hargitay was seen filming the season finale on the SVU set with her former co-stars Christopher Meloni and Kelli Giddish. Months after her departure, Giddish reprised her role as Amanda Rollins to help assist Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.

Not only are Mariska Hargitay and the SVU crew celebrating the filming wrap of season 24 but also getting excited about season 25. The long-running series, along with other shows created by Wolf, has been renewed by CBS.

Mariska Hargitay Reflects on the Emotional Conversations She Has With ‘SVU’ Fans

While speaking to Access Hollywood last fall, Mariska Hargitay spoke about the emotional conversations she often has with Law & Order: SVU fans.

“When I started SVU, very quickly I started to receive a different kind of fan letter,” Hargitay explained. “Instead of, you know, ‘I love your show; you’re a great actress,’ it was women and men disclosing stories of abuse. People started sharing and saying, ‘Your show changed my life,’ and ‘I’ve never told anyone [about my abuse].’”

That was when Mariska Hargitay revealed the one sentence she has heard the most, “I’ve never told anyone.” She then explained why SVU has such a huge impact. “I knew very early that this wasn’t a regular TV show. I understood very quickly the power of healing this television show had.”

Hargitay went on to speak about accepting the 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at the Hampton’s International Film Festival. She received the award for her charity work over the years. “I looked at what I set out to do, which is to act, tell stories, but also to inspire and also to heal. And so today, I took that in because it is something I am so deeply, deeply privileged to do, and proud of.”