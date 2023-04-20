Mariska Hargitay Receives Heartfelt Gift from ‘Law & Order’ Crew as Season 24 Filming Ends

As Season 24 filming ended for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, star Mariska Hargitay received quite a gift from the cast and crew. The gift happens to be a framed puzzle of a moon.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

On April 19, Hargitay took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of herself holding the gift alongside team SVU. Hargitay recently directed a Season 24 episode titled King of the Moon, so this present has a personal tie-in.

Hargitay is quite happy in the picture and so are her co-workers. It’s clear they all love each other.

Mariska Hargitay Offers A Lot Of Thanks To The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Team

“When you spend so much time at work, it really does become your second home. And such an important support system,” Hargitay captioned the IG post. “Just wanted to shout out and thank these wonderful humans for surprising me with the most PERFECT wrap present to commemorate #KingOfTheMoon #PuzzlePerserverance #ToTheMoonAndBack #ILoveKB #ItTookAVillage #HardestPuzzleEver #SVU24 #TheyGotItDone #ImportantPieceOfThePuzzle #EveryPieceIsKey #puzzle #ThankYou.”

King of the Moon is Hargitay’s latest directorial labor of love. She’s actually directed seven episodes of SVU in total, NBC.com reports.

Hargitay Said She Was ‘So Excited’ To Be Back In The Director’s Chair

Ahead of King of the Moon‘s premiere, Hargitay talked to TODAY about her directing experience. “I have to say, I was so excited,” she said. “And every time [I] direct, I have such reverence and respect for the role of directing, and I’m always terrified. And this time, because I hadn’t directed in three years, it was so fun to see what I had learned just from being on set that long.”

The episode guest-starred Bradley Whitford, something Mariska Hargitay was quite grateful for happening. “I got the good, good fortune and the blessing and the privilege and just the honor to work with Bradley Whitford, who is one of the greatest actors I’ve ever worked with, and then also Nancy Travis and my co-stars came to play in such a beautiful way,” Hargitay told TODAY.

Meanwhile, as the Season 24 finale is around the corner, we get news that Hargitay is teaming up with Christopher Meloni and Kelli Giddish. Giddish, in her role of Amanda Rollins, reportedly will show up pregnant. She also will be ready to help out her old SVU team. Meloni will appear as Elliot Stabler, who will be coming over from Law & Order” Organized Crime. There has not been a date announced for the season finale to air on NBC.

Upon hearing about Giddish leaving SVU, Hargitay issued a heartfelt statement for her co-star. It had been reported at the time that Hargitay was not happy about Giddish’s departure.