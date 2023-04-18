Mariska Hargitay Reunites With Christopher Meloni and Kelli Giddish For ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season Finale

With the season 24 finale of Law & Order: SVU just around the corner, Mariska Hargitay is teaming up with series alums Christopher Meloni and Kelli Giddish for the highly-anticipated episode.

PEOPLE reports that Hargitay, along with her former Law & Order: SVU were seen on the show’s set days after it was reported that Giddish was reprising her role as Amanda Rollins for the season finale. Fans of the long-running series last saw Giddish’s Rollins earlier in the season after she married Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carisi. She then decided to turn in her badge and become a teacher.

Last August, Giddish confirmed that she was leaving Law & Order: SVU. She stated that playing Rollins had been one of the greatest joys and privileges of her life.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years,” she declared in a statement at the time. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Rollins is reportedly going to appear in the season finale episode pregnant and ready to help her former SVU team. Although NBC has yet to announce the season finale premiere date, the network did recently renew the show.

Kelli Giddish Reflects on Her Time As ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Castmate

Following her final episode as a castmate on Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish reflected on her time on SVU. Giddish’s Rollins first appeared on SVU in 2007 and was on the series for 11 seasons.

“I’m just so happy with last night and with the way this season especially has gone,” Giddish told IndieWire. “Netflix was dealing in DVDs when I first got on SVU. The landscape is so exciting right now. There are so many platforms and so many great artists, from every walk of life doing all kinds of different stories.”

When asked if there was any consideration to “kill off” Rollins, Giddish stated, “No! I mean, she gets shot in the very first episode of the season because of the [Organized Crime and Law & Order] crossover event, which was a three-hour event with so many characters to be invested in so you need a little tragedy in there.”

In regards to Rollins’ wedding to Carisi, Giddish added she loved how the SVU did the wedding. “It’s at a courthouse, which is so Carisi and Rollins to be so dialed down. Preparing, I looked online for about 30 minutes for white dresses that would fit what I thought Rollins would wear. And that was the first dress I tried on. The costume designer nailed it.”