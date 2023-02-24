Mariska Hargitay On ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Richard Belzer: ‘He Taught Me So Much’

Law & Order: SVU mainstay Mariska Hargitay fondly remembered her late co-star Richard Belzer on a recent episode of NBC’s Today show.

Hargitay, who joined Today to talk about both the latest episode of SVU as well as Ice-T’s recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also opened about Belzer, calling the late comedian and actor “brilliant.”

“What a heart and soul,” she told Savannah Guthrie. “He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust.”

Belzer, who died Feb. 19 at 78, retired as a series regular in 2016. As co-stars, Hargitay said he “brought so much joy to the set.” She also gushed that the “acerbic, brilliant, quick-witted” Belzer could also soften his edges immediately at the sight of children, whom he loved and would “melt” at the sight of.

“He was just such a beautiful and complex [person] and it was such a privilege to know him,” Hargitay said. In a previous interview, Hargitay remembered Belzer’s “unique light, and [his] singular take on this strange world.”

“I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years,” she added at the time.

SVU creatives dedicated their Feb. 23 episode, directed by Hargitay herself, to the late Belzer, who played Detective John Munch on the long-running series.

Ice-T — whose character, Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, was partner to Belzer’s Munch — echoed Hargitay’s sentiments, saying he would “miss” his old friend.

“I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone,” Ice-T wrote on social media. “When you are having real fun and are truly happy, enjoy it to the fullest! Cause pain is inevitably coming.”

Richard Belzer also acted in Arrested Development, 30 Rock, and The Wire

Christopher Meloni added to the farewell on social media, as did Diane Neal, who called Belzer “my hero” with whom she “always had fun.”

SVU showrunner Warren Leight “open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind;” Law & Order creator Dick Wolf called him a consummate professional and one of the show’s most iconic characters. “Richard brought humor to joy into all our lives,” Wolf said, “was the consummate professional, and we will all miss him very much.”

Richard Belzer was born in August 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. As a younger man, Belzer performed stand-up and improv comedy while trying to break into acting. He made three guest appearances on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s, though he never became a full-time cast member. But he did gig as a warm-up comedian for the live crowd.

Later, Belzer would appear on Law & Order: SVU for 325 episodes from 1999 to 2016. Following his departure from SVU, Belzer retired from acting.