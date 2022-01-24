Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Ella’s 1-Year Anniversary

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a special occasion in his daughter’s life: her 1-year anniversary with her boyfriend James. And fortunately for the couple, the protective papa seems to have taken a shine to Ella’s beau.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the couple, posting: “Happy 1 year anniversary Ella and James. I’m so happy for you guys! I couldn’t be more proud of you Ella!! I love you guys.”

Dating Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Is Not for the Faint of Heart

In a 2017 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the hosts had asked Wahlberg if his daughters’ future boyfriends might be “terrified” of him. The movie star laughed, then replied: “I would think so.”

But James is apparently game to prove his mettle. Because earlier this month, he joined Wahlberg at the actor’s home gym for a joint workout session, per the Daily Mail.

After the workout, Wahlberg called James “a great young man.” And he quipped that back in the day, he used to work out to keep boys away from his daughters. No more.

“Alright I used to workout to keep the boys away from my girls, and now I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that,” the actor posted.

The post drew a comment from Wahlberg’s friend and fellow actor Mario Lopez: “Heyy keep ‘em close. Smart.”

Wahlberg Recently Branched Out into Tequila

Meanwhile, though Wahlberg had already invested in the fitness and fashion industries, he hadn’t yet ventured into the spirits industry, as celebrities from George Strait to George Clooney have done. But toward the end of 2019, all that changed.

That’s when Wahlberg got to know entrepreneur Aron Marquez and pro golfer Abraham Ancer. They’re the co-founders of Flecha Azul, a high-end tequila line that Wahlberg has now signed on to invest in and promote.

“We became friendly right away,” Wahlberg told Forbes this year. “We have so many things in common: we’re family-oriented people; self-made guys, and I was really loving what they were doing [with the brand].”

Wahlberg went with the duo to the outskirts of Tequila, in the Lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. He saw the distillery and got acquainted with their process, and quickly became convinced that their brand of tequila was a superior product. So he “just cut a big check,” Wahlberg said. Now he’s a co-owner of the brand.

While Wahlberg didn’t need any help supporting his family – the Academy Award nominee is pretty highly paid even by Hollywood standards – this new venture will no doubt help him continue building the business interests he’ll someday pass down to his children.