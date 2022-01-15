mark-wahlberg-opens-up-about-shedding-his-boston-accent

Although he’s proud to be from Boston, Massachusetts, Mark Wahlberg is now revealing how he was able to shed his Boston accent in order to get more acting roles.

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Mark Wahlberg spoke about how he worked hard to get rid of his Boston accent. “When I [first] came out to LA, people were looking at me like I was from another planet,” Wahlberg recalled. He also described the accent as like nails on a chalkboard.

“Even though some of the best roles I’ve ever played, The Fighter, The Departed, Ted, A Perfect Storm — I [originally] vowed that I would never play a character from Boston,” Mark Wahlberg explained. “And it was too hard to commit to doing that.”

However, when asked who does the Boston accent best, Mark Wahlberg admitted he, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris Evans are all good at it. “I can’t give it up to anybody. Actually, I’ll give it up to Clooney. Because he was smart enough to not try the accent during The Perfect Storm.”

Wahlberg also recalled when he was on the set of The Departed and how the Boston accent came in handy. “People who weren’t from Boston were all thinking, who do Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon sound so different? They thought that we had the bad Boston accents and everybody else sounded authentic!”

Mark Wahlberg Reveals How He Got Into the Tequila Business

While continuing his chat with the Hollywood Reporter, Mark Wahlberg revealed how he got into the Tequila business with Flecha Azul co-owners Aron Marquez and PGA pro golfer Abraham Ancer. “I met [Marquez and Ancer] and realized we had so many things in common,” Wahlberg explained. “We’re all family-oriented, self-made guys. And I was just loving what they were doing [with Flecha Azul]. And I loved their story.”

When asked about his role as an equity partner, Mark Wahlberg stated he just cuts a big check and says, “Let me do my thing and promote you guys and your brand.”

While also talking about how he, Marquez, and Ancer bond over golf, Mark Wahlberg noted that they’re all into golfing as well as their families, faith, and being self-made guys. “So many things in common. It was a natural fit for us to partner up. We really connected on a personal level.”

Mark Wahlberg goes on to call Marquez and Ancer stars. “So for me to be able to recognize their talent, their ability, and their achievements. And then to be able to put them on a platform and celebrate them and their success. It’s exciting to me.”

Wahlberg went ton to add that he’s been in the “star-making business” for a while as a television producer, so it’s always been something that he’s been really excited about.