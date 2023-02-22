Mark Wahlberg Refuses to Deny His Faith Despite It Being Unpopular in Hollywood

Standing out from the Hollywood norm, Mark Wahlberg states he refuses to deny his faith, despite it being unpopular in the film industry.

During his recent appearance on Today, Mark Wahlberg spoke about why his faith and values are very much important to him. Prior to his interview, Wahlberg had attended Ash Wednesday mass. “[Faith] is everything,” the Ted star explained. “It’s afforded me so many things… God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners.”

Walhberg then said that while everyone wants to be a better version of themselves, focusing on his faith has allowed him to do just that. However, while he’s very open about his religious beliefs, he doesn’t force them on others. The actor simply said it’s about balance. “I don’t wanna jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”

Wahlberg also explained that he has friends from all walks of life and all different types of faith and religions. “So you know, it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

In an April 2022 interview with Today, Mark Wahlberg spoke about how he doesn’t force his faith on others, including his own children. “They know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass.”

Mark Wahlberg Shares How Christians Can Challenge Themselves on Ash Wednesday

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg spoke about how Christians can challenge themselves on Ash Wednesday, the start of the 2023 Lent season.

“God knows the things that he wants you to detach from,” Wahlberg explained. “We all know those things thing… make us feel guilty, don’t make us feel as good as we should. So being able to detach from those things and focus on… good habits as opposed to bad habits… just challenging people to be better versions of themselves.”

The Father Stu actor further discussed that discipline has a “key role” in his life. He encourages others to feel the same way. “Discipline has always been important for me in life,” Mark explained. He said once he started transiting from music to film, he realized he needed a lot more discipline in his life. “And that discipline has afforded me so many other things.”

Wahlberg then said he just wants to share his experience with others. “So whether that’s with fasting… detaching from other things and just spending more time with God in prayer or in thoughtful reflection and those things are important.”