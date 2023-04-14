Mark Wahlberg Returns to Stop & Shop Where He Worked His First Job, Bags Groceries

Mark Wahlberg has been making the rounds at grocery stores and restaurants while promoting his Flecha Azul Tequila, Wahlburgers at Home, and Performance Inspired Nutrition products. And along the way, he made a nostalgic stop at a very special store that sells his brands—and gave him his very first job.

The actor and entrepreneur has been traveling the country and meeting all the people who have helped support his food and liquor businesses. He’s appeared in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois this past week, and he’s been documenting his trip on Instagram.

Mark Wahlberg’s first visit, however, was a bit more sentimental than the rest. The star visited a Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, which happens to be the first place he ever worked.

In a video, Marky Mark stood before the store sign and explained that “this right here” is where his whole professional life began. In 1998, he hustled as a bag boy for $3.65 an hour, and he has fond memories.

“I was working at this Stop and Shop on Newport Ave. in Quincy, but it was over there, they moved the store,” he explained as he walked towards the doors.

“I was bagging groceries, $3.65 an hour while I was right up the street, getting my driver’s ed,” he continued. “Same day I turned 17, I got my driver’s license, I bought a Pontiac LeMans s**t box for $200 from Lappen’s Auto Parts.”

Mark Wahlberg Tries to Get his ‘Job Back’

Wahlberg joked that he was there to get his job back as he walked into the store, and he got right to work as he picked up a brown paper bag to help an employee as she checked out a star-struck customer.

Once he finished loading up some carts, he went off to give hugs and greet everyone in the building.

“Putting some serious good in the world, this young man,” one of the employees gushed.

In a follow-up video, Mark Wahlberg shared that the Stop & Shop carries his Wahlburgers at Home patties. But he noted that they should also pick up Flecha Azul Tequila and Performance Inspired Nutrition.

At the end of the final Stop & Shop video, he took a jab at his brother Paul to point out that he was right to turn his restaurant, Wahlbergers, which he shares with Paul and his Blue Bloods star brother Donnie Wahlberg, into more.

“Paul Wahl, I told you, we need the Wahlburgers at home,” he said. “You didn’t listen at first, but now you understand why. People should have their Wahlburgers when and where they want, it’s pretty amazing.”