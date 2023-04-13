Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Does Hilarious Impression of Her Dad

Mark Wahlberg is proudly experiencing a common milestone that many parents understand: being mercilessly teased by their teen. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a video of his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, making an amusing parody of him. She humorously mocked her father’s much-renowned morning workout routine while wearing the fitness apparel from his brand.

Grace proudly shows off her style in Wahlberg’s Municipal Sport Utility Gear sweatshirt and hat, paired with shorts from his F45 global fitness company. She stands beside a tub of Performance Inspired supplements, beaming at the camera in the kitchen.

“Municipal from head to toe,” she quips, with a certain air of promotion, she gestures toward each item with her father’s familiar confidence. “The new Municipal shoes, shorts. Municipal, F45, the sweatshirt, hat, and Performance Inspired.”

Chuckling, she grabs the container of protein. “Performance Inspired,” she announces. “Inspired to be better.” She then closes with some impeccable advice from her famous dad. He has always been transparent about his religious beliefs and fiercely devoted to staying fit, even rising as early as 2 am for a workout routine. “Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes,” she quips.

To end her routine, Grace lands a final punchline alluding to Wahlberg’s intense fitness regimen. “What time is it?” she asks, then glances down at her watch. “Oh, 8 a.m. Gotta go to bed.” Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg are the proud parents of four children; Ella, 19, Michael, 17, Brendan 14, and their youngest daughter Grace according to Today.

Mark Wahlberg poked fun at his daughter in a social media post last year

In December, Wahlberg had some fun with his daughter Grace as he posted a blast-from-the-past image of himself sporting long hair and contrasted it alongside an image of her. He cheekily asked if the two shared any striking resemblances.

In October, Wahlberg candidly admitted that the “biggest challenge” he faces is dispensing with his responsibilities as a working father. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home. I want to be able to work from home,” he said on The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer,” he explained. “This made a lot more sense for us.” Wahlberg expressed his ambition to craft a modern-day studio in Nevada, unveiling the blueprint for Hollywood 2.0. “We came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids,” he revealed. “There’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”