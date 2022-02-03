Marlon Brando Reportedly Didn’t Get Along With One Famous Singer

Marlon Brando may have been an award-winning actor that wowed audiences, but he wasn’t always the easiest person to work with.

He had the tendency to be a method actor, constantly switching up his performances and making it hard to star opposite him. The actor also would sometimes show up late to set and would even have a hard time remembering his lines.

Fellow co-stars on “A Streetcar Named Desire,” both the play production and the film, cited some complicated issues with Brando. Both Karl Malden and Jessica Tandy are two people that had less than amazing comments about working with the Hollywood icon.

Beyond his co-stars from this project, Brando would continue to make some enemies during his career. One of which was one of the most influential musical artists of all time, Frank Sinatra.

If you recall, Brando and Sinatra starred together in “Guys and Dolls” in 1955. The two very much did not get along. According to Closer Weekly, Sinatra actually was the first one to hold a grudge and set them up on the wrong path.

Sinatra was upset that Brando got the role in “On the Waterfront” instead of him. He carried this resentment with him. The result was both men grew to hate each other.

“Sinatra came out of the glamour of Hollywood in the ’40s, while Brando was the new breed, who had open disdain for Hollywood. I don’t think Brando came in hating Sinatra, but he grew to,” the Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz said to the news outlet.

The two also brought their drama to work with them. Brando would allegedly always mess up his lines during a particular scene. It was the scene in which Sinatra’s character had to eat cake. By messing up more and more, Sinatra had to keep shoveling in the cake.

It was just a dash of payback, seeing as they had already started off on the wrong foot anyways. “He definitely did it on purpose. He was punishing Sinatra for his disruptive behavior,” Mankiewicz also said.

Marlon Brando Thoughts on ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

In many ways, “A Streetcar Named Desire” was Brando’s breakthrough performance. It was this role that set him on the path to becoming one of the most famous actors.

Despite all that, Brando had mixed feelings about the role. In his autobiography, Brando wrote that his character’s overall sex symbol status actually took away from the overall impact and skill of his performance.

He actually wrote that the performance was based on “inarticulate, aggressive animals who go through life responding to nothing but their urges and never doubting them.”

Marlon Brando was known for his craft and took it all very seriously. In fact, he even refused to accept his Best Actor Oscar for “The Grandfather” in order to protest Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans.