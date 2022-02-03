Marlon Brando’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Co-Stars Reflected on On Set Feud

It was hard to not swoon over Marlon Brando each time he appears on the screen. His astounding acting and his charm made him the highlight of movies like “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Apocalypse Now.”

While viewers loved getting to see Brando, some of his fellow co-stars didn’t have the kindest things to say about him.

Marlon Brando played Stanley Kowalski in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” which is easily the most memorable role of his entire career. He played this character in the famous 1951 movie as well as onstage in the play.

The new book, “The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act” by Isaac Butler, takes a look at Brando’s time creating “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Apparently, Brando was far from an easy person to work with. Although he was only 23 and just started out, he seemed to have some traditions in place to make everyone else lives harder.

For example, he would show up late and had a really hard time remembering his lines. He had dyslexia, which is part of the reason he may have struggled. He also ended up performing his parts differently each day. This would make being in a scene with him extremely difficult at times.

Karl Malden played Mitch in the movie. He tried to put into words what it was like to work with Brando. “I like to be cooperative in a scene, to help someone deliver in any way I can. Marlon’s attitude was very much, ‘This is how I’m going to play this scene today. I may play it differently tomorrow. You have to figure out what you’re doing yourself,'” Malden said, according to Slate.

Jessica Tandy and Marlon Brando

Malden wasn’t the only actor that got fed up, either. Jessica Tandy played Blanche in the stage play version. She also didn’t enjoy her time with Brando and summed it up in a far less nice way than Malden. She said he was “an impossible, psychopathic bas****.” She may have been a little jealous. The director of the film, Elia Kazan, thought her jealousy came from people in the audiences siding with Stanley and not Blanche.

This disagreement with them was eventually put to rest. They all got reviews and Tandy was even singled out. He apparently wrote her a letter that stated, “I was aware that my apology to you was insufficient to an obvious degree. When I am confronted with a situation wherein I feel compelled to express my feelings directly, I am not surprised to find my mouth full of stones.” Regardless, the role of Blanche ended up going to Vivien Leigh in the movie instead.

There are plenty of odd stories that continue to circulate regarding Marlon Brando. He was known for keeping out of the public eye and often dodging media attention. Regardless, news of romances, eating habits, and issues with other actors all graced the headlines.