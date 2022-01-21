martha-stewart-and-legendary-actor-anthony-hopkins-were-once-an-item

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart apparently once dated actor Anthony Hopkins, she revealed on The Ellen Degeneres show.

The 80 year old “influencer” pioneer appeared as a guest on the talk show Wednesday, where she played a version of two truths and a lie with host Ellen Degeneres. The segment was called “Where’s the Lie?” In the segment, the guest shares three note-worthy facts about themselves– except one of those “facts” is actually a complete lie. Ellen DeGeneres then has to guess which clue is made up.

Stewart presented the following three items during round two of the segment:

“I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter.” “I was asked to host SNL and my biggest regret is saying no.” “I have a tattoo of my dog Creme Brulee on my foot.”

DeGeneres was sure the first clue was the lie– the host simply couldn’t wrap her head around why Stewart would break up with the actor for that reason. To the surprise of DeGeneres and the show’s audience, it was actually true! The lie was that Martha Stewart has a tattoo of her dog on her foot; she does not.

Martha Stewart Explains Her Breakup With Anthony Hopkins

“I have a big scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest,” Stewart explained, “and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn’t. All I could think of was him eating, you know …”

Ellen DeGeneres chimed in to confirm “Wait, did you date him?” to which Stewart said “Yeah.” “And you stopped because of that?” Degeneres asked, to which Stewart replied, “Yeah.” The audience laughed at the exchange and erupted into applause.

It’s unclear when exactly the two dated, but this isn’t the first time Stewart has mentioned her romance with the “The Silence of the Lambs” star. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2006, she spoke spoke about the seemingly short-lived relationship.

“Oh, I loved him, but he was… scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine; I have this beautiful home in Maine… but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again,” she said at the time.

Stewart Regrets Not Hosting SNL

“Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?” she asked, adding, “I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn’t get past the Lecter thing.”

The second clue Martha Stewart gave in the “Where’s the Lie?” segment is very true. In a Bazaar feature, the homemaker shared her biggest regret. “My only big regret that I can talk about is that Saturday Night Live asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time,” she says. “That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live. I’d like that on my résumé.”