Martha Stewart Claims She’s Been Struck by Lightning Three Different Times: ‘I’m So Powerful’

Throughout her long career in entertainment, Martha Stewart has given a lot of great stories. However, this one takes the cake.

Perhaps all of the creativity that Stewart enjoys comes from this fact. She has been struck by lightning three times. That’s what she told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The home cook, decorator, and entertainer has a bit to say about the experiences too.

You would think that something like this would have come out sooner. All of the years that Martha Stewart has been a household name and the world has just found this out? Shame on Martha for not telling sooner!

Lightning might not strike the same place twice, but in case you find yourself next to Stewart during a storm…maybe scooch away a bit. Because it has managed to find her three times! That’s gotta be an omen of some kind, right?

“I mean, it’s like, crazy,” Martha Stewart laughed with Ellen. “I think it actually is good for you. If it doesn’t kill you, I think it’s good for you!” If it hadn’t been for a game of Two Truths and a Lie with Ellen, it wouldn’t have been revealed at all!

“Once,” Martha revealed. “It came out of my water faucet. I was leaning against an iron sink. I saw the lightning go down the pipe out in my garden and then it came back up through the water and hit [me] right in the stomach – threw me on the floor! My [ex-husband Andrew] found me, I was alive but not very comfortable.”

As for the second time, Martha Stewart explained that a bolt came down through her skylight in her house. “I just attract electricity. I’m so powerful.” So, what about the third time?

Martha Stewart Talks to Ellen About Life

While Martha Stewart said she had been struck three times, she only delved into two of the incidents. Unfortunately, the story of the third time will have to be revealed another time. When she isn’t avoiding strikes of lightning or making another beautiful ensemble of some kind, she has a personal life.

While she has only been married once, the 80-year-old talked about her personal life on Ellen. If she is going to talk about her lightning strikes, then she sure can talk about her romantic life. For fans that have been wondering, yes she was dating Sir Anthony Hopkins, the Silence of the Lambs star. However, it didn’t work out.

But, that doesn’t mean Martha Stewart is all alone in her big house up in Maine. She revealed there is another special someone, but for right now, things are going to stay lowkey. One thing she needs is a storm shelter.