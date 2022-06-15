Marty McFly’s Original ‘Back to the Future’ Hoverboard Up for Auction: See Expected Price Tag

If you’re a movie buff looking to own an iconic piece of cinematic history, then you might just get your chance when the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction kicks off later this month. Bidders are expected to take part in the auction both virtually and in person. As such, fans from around the globe will have their shot at scoring some of the film industry’s most beloved props. Some include movie posters, scripts, props, and clothing just to name a couple. However, few have received as much attention as Marty McFly’s original hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II.

According to Newsweek, Marty McFly’s hoverboard is expected to earn a hefty price tag. That said, it’s definitely not the most valued item at auction. Nevertheless, experts place its value at about $40,000. However, many expect the hot pink prop to sell for as much as $80,000 to $120,000.

Additionally, Back to the Future fans have a second chance at scoring one of the 1980s classic’s original movie props. However, they’re definitely going to have to be willing to spend a little more. Alongside Marty McFly’s hoverboard, bidders have the opportunity to vie for Back to the Future‘s DeLorean time machine. Those interested in getting some close-up views of the historic movie prop can do so in the video clip below.

Fortunately, however, Back to the Future treasures only mark the start of this massive auction’s collection. Alongside the hoverboard and time machine, movie buffs can also able to bid on items from numerous other iconic films. The most popular include Star Wars, Star Trek, Indiana Jones, various Marvel films, The Terminator, and The Matrix.

When Can ‘Back to the Future’ Fans Begin Bidding?

Back to the Future fans hoping to score Marty McFly’s hoverboard have a week to wait until the auction begins. As per the outlet, the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction kicks begins on June 21st in Los Angeles. It will then runs through Friday, June 24th.

Altogether, the auction consists of 1,876 items and props, with the auction catalog available to browse online now. According to Newsweek, one of the priciest items is a Star Wars Screen-Matched ILM Red Leader X-wing Model Miniature. At the moment, the auction item has a value ranging between $500,000 and $1 million.

Back to the Future‘s DeLorean time machine is also another high-valued item, as well as Batman’s speargun from Batman Returns ($150,000).

That said, movie fans looking to own tinier pieces of cinematic history should be able to score various props for as little as $100. Some of these minor items are Star Wars figurines, Indiana Jones caps and posters, and a Stanley Kubrick book collection to name a few.