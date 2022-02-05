‘Mary Kay and Johnny’: The 1947 American Sitcom That Started it All

Sure, we all know the greats. Whether our brains go to I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Cheers, The Golden Girls, Friends, or Seinfeld – or any of the many, many, other options – when we hear the term “sitcom,” we all know what the genre is. And we can often pinpoint some of the best-of-the-best almost immediately. But, what was the show that started it all? What was the very first sitcom series to air on television? The answer? Mary Kay and Johnny.

Premiering in 1947, Mary Kay and Johnny stars real-life couple, Mary Kay and Johnny Stearns. The television sitcom has been hailed as the first original sitcom series to air during primetime on an American television network. Initially, the sitcom’s timeslot was set to be a fifteen-minute weekly program staring Mary Kay. Called Jay Jay Junior Dresses, this show featured Mary Kay modeling dresses while introducing film clips. This show did not click with audiences and it was soon headed to the chopping block.

However, Johnny saw an opportunity. He suggested the timeslot be filled instead with a radio-style comedy show starring the couple. The sponsors agreed to give the idea a go, with one provision. At the end of each episode, Mary Kay was to feature a makeup compact to sell at least 200 of the mirrored accessories. It worked – and it worked far better than anyone had hoped. The network received plenty of feedback with around 9,000 viewers contacting the network about the ground-breaking show.

Mary Kay and Johnny Sets the Stage

The series took place in a Greenwich Village apartment. Mary Kay portrayed a cheery and peppy wife to Johnny’s straight-laced banker character. The series centered around the antics Mary Kay would create – and the sticky situations this would create. Sounds familiar, right?!

A description of the series notes that “because of Mary Kay’s big, generous heart, she would create a situation that would put me in a real bind, but by the time [the episode] was over, she either intentionally or unintentionally would get me out of the bind.”

Mary Kay and Johnny was an instant hit. And soon, it would make some more great strides in television history…in a way that they likely did not even realize.

After Mary Kay and Johnny had been on the air for over a year, Mary Kay and Johnny learned they were expecting their first child. And, since he was the core writer on the series, Johnny wrote the big event into the series. This made Mary Kay and Johnny the first pregnant female character to appear on a television series. The series also featured the couple sharing a bed. Something that many follow-up sitcoms did not continue in their own shows for many years. Often the early sitcoms such as The Dick Van Dyke show featured the couples in separate beds.