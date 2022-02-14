‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Compares the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial Today With Hawkeye and Houlihan’s Finale Kiss

M*A*S*H star Alan Alda just brought up the cost of Hawkeye and Houlihan’s iconic Finale Kiss in comparison to the cost of Super Bowl commercials.

Super Bowl ads are continuing to hire bigger and bigger talent to join in. Will Smith, Seth Rogen, Shania Twain, Paul Rudd, Dolly Parton, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger are appearing in ads for the Super Bowl. Each year, they seem to get more and more elaborate and extravagant. And yeah, the price for an ad really has skyrocketed since the 1983 M*A*S*H finale.

The Super Bowl is always one of the most viewed television events of the year, but the finale of M*A*S*H was record-shattering. So many people tuned in to watch the finale of M*A*S*H, that it almost caused damage to New York City’s Sewer system. People kept jumping up to use the bathroom at the same time (during commercial breaks).

In 1983 a 30 second Super Bowl ad cost $450,000 for airtime. The Hawkeye/Houlihan kiss in the finale lasted a bit longer than 30 seconds. So it was called the $450,000 kiss. It now costs $7 million for an ad. I don’t know if I’m up for this. The pressure. The pressure. — Alan Alda (@alanalda) February 14, 2022

‘M*A*S*H’ Had ‘The Most Expensive Kiss in History’

It’s not like the cost of advertising during the M*A*S*H finale was expensive for no reason. Advertisements for M*A*S*H went for $450,000 for 30 seconds because advertisers knew that people had no other way to watch the finale than to stay glued to their TV screens.

There was no DVR. No guaranteed way to watch it later. 150 million people tuned in to see the finale. That’s actually more than your typical Super Bowl.

Because of the fact that Houlihan and Hawkeye’s kiss lasted for around 34.8 seconds, it’s known as the most expensive kiss in TV history because the ad revenue for the episode was so high. Because of that, 34.8 seconds is over half a million dollars.

When you account for inflation, $450,000 is $1.3 million in today’s dollars. It’s a pretty penny, but it’s not today’s Super Bowl ad money, that’s for sure. At the time, however, a cost for an AD during the M*A*S*H finale was actually quite close to the cost of a 1983 SuperBowl ad, which priced at approximately $500,000

