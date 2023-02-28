On This Day, Feb. 28, 1983, ‘M*A*S*H’ Finale Made TV History with 100 Million Viewers; Record Still Stands

Forty years ago today, more than 100 million Americans tuned in to the finale of M*A*S*H to say “Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen” to the fictional 4077th medical unit.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The final episode of the CBS sitcom held the record for most-watched television program in history for a remarkable 27 years. Not until the NFL truly became America’s most popular entertainment would the record fall — Super Bowl XLIV, Saints over Colts, in 2010 drew about 106 million eyeballs.

To this day, the M*A*S*H finale still reigns supreme as the most watched scripted television show in American history.

Debuting in 1972 and running for over a decade, M*A*S*H became a fixture in American households trying to make sense of the Vietnam War and its aftermath (although the show was actually set in Korea). With a sarcastic tone and sometimes dark, yet comedic antics, M*A*S*H forever changed the sitcom landscape, which had previously seemed very formulaic and cookie-cutter.

“‘Goodbye, Farewell and Amen’ received a gargantuan 60.3 rating and 77 share … a whopping 105.9 million people watched on average over the two-and-a-half hours, with that number peaking at 121.6 million in the final six minutes,” MeTV.com wrote in a 2022 piece. The “77 share” means that over three quarters of all television watchers that particular evening were tuned in to M*A*S*H. Variety reported a whopping 82 share at the time — truly staggering numbers that we’ll never see again.

“Advertisers, who spent up to $450,000 per 30-second commercial spot, apparently got their money’s worth,” Variety noted. Prince Charles — still well in his youth — of the English Royal family even visited the set in 1977, according to the AP.

In fact, so many people watched in New York City that when the curtain closed, the city’s plumbing began to malfunction from the simultaneous bathroom breaks.

M*A*S*H star Alan Alda and other cast member actually served in the Army before becoming actors

According to MeTV, “While the numbers are impressive, what makes ‘Goodbye, Farewell and Amen’ endure are the emotions. Simply put, the long ending stuck the landing.”

The episode ended with Alan Alda’s Hawkeye Pierce flying away in a helicopter. On the ground, fellow Army field surgeon BJ Hunnicutt (Mike Farrell) spelled out ‘Goodbye’ with rocks — really, a goodbye to the entire nation.

“Viewers laughed at the characters’ antics in Rosie’s bar or The Swamp with Hawkeye, nestled in his purple robe, the color of royalty,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2018. “They mourned losses in the operating room, sensed how tightly Radar (Gary Burghoff) clung to his Teddy bear at night, and felt Maxwell Klinger’s (Jamie Farr) pride in his Statue of Liberty outfit and B.J. Hunnicutt’s broken heart as he missed his daughter’s childhood.”

Producers developed M*A*S*H based on a 1970 movie of the same name. The movie came from the 1968 book “M*A*S*H: A Novel of Three Army Doctors” by Richard Hooker, the pen name of a former military surgeon.

Another aspect of the show that made for huge ratings was its relatability. Millions of Americans in the 1970s and early 80s had at one time served in a major war; many of them served against their will as draftees.

“In building the landmark series, its cast and crew forged a bond of love and respect that lives to this day: a love for truth in storytelling, a love for the audience they were entertaining and a love for each other,” said the Hollywood Reporter.