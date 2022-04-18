‘M.A.S.H’: Loretta Swit on How Our Veterans Are ‘Heroes’

Decades after playing the role of Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on the classic TV series “M.A.S.H,” Loretta Swit opens up about how she continues to support veterans in the U.S.

While speaking to Closer Weekly earlier this year, “M.A.S.H” actress Loretta Swit declared she has a great appreciation for veterans. “What is the veteran? A veteran is a person who, whether in active duty, retired, or discharged, had in some moment in his or her life written a blank check payable to the United States of America for the sum of up and including his or her life.”

Loretta Swit then declares that veterans are heroes and extraordinary people. She now works with several charities to help veterans. “I just connected with a group of veterans who are looking to adopt military dogs. I can show you pictures that would break your heart. But I also have one of a soldier coming home [on a plane] with his dog on his lap. I’m talking about a big German shepherd! It’s very rewarding and wonderful when you can make that happen.”

Loretta Swit Reveals How She Got the Role on ‘M.A.S.H’

While continuing her chat with Closer, Loretta Swit spoke about how she even secured her role on “M.A.S.H.”

“I was late in going up for the role,” the “M.A.S.H” star explained. Loretta Swit also said that the producers had seen around 200 people prior to her audition. “I went into it blindly. I hadn’t seen the movie. And there was no script.”

Loretta Swit also said that she had an offer for a film with Olivia de Havilland prior to her “M.A.S.H” audition. “Which put me in orbit because I am such a fan. So that may have pushed [the M*A*S*H producers] into making a fast decision. We met, got to know each other, and the rest is history. But, as a result, I have never seen the movie. I felt if I had the role, I had to do my own thing.”

While speaking about her “M.A.S.H” family, Loretta Swit said it felt like heaven to be on the series. “You had this wonderful thing that you were doing with these wonderful people. And you all felt the same way about the material. You know, everybody was happy to be there. And our guests would come back just to be with us, because it was fun. It was such a happy set.”

Loretta Swit also said that the “M.A.S.H” cast bonded easily, with her and Wayne Rogers saying they got “intimate” quickly. “We shot a sort of summer show in the winter. At 5 in the morning, you’re up in the mountains in California, and it is very, very cold. And Wayne would be wearing one of those Hawaiian shirts the guys wore. He’d be turning blue. So we’d put a blanket around us and all huddle together on breaks.”