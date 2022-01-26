‘M*A*S*H’: One Guest Star Played the Original Daphne Blake in ‘Scooby-Doo’

Talk about those meddling kids, eh? A guest star that was on M*A*S*H actually was the original voice actor for Daphne on Scooby-Doo.

Who could this person be and will we reveal this person’s name? Of course, we will. And we’re going to get a little help from MeTV on the way. The Scooby-Doo character’s full name is Daphne Blake. The actress’ name was Stefanianna Christopherson.

So, what is the M*A*S*H connection? The actress appeared in one of the show’s early episodes titled Love Story and was a lieutenant who turned down a date with Corporal Radar O’Reilly, played by Gary Burghoff.

‘M*A*S*H’ Guest Actress First Appeared on TV In ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Spin-Off

Christopherson was an auburn-haired actress. She did indeed provide the original voice for the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

By age 20, she was a theater star. But her life would change thanks to the dorky, funny Great Dane who always wanted his Scooby Snacks. At 4 years old, the M*A*S*H guest star wanted to sing and dance and perform.

“My life will never be so secure that I can count on a $45,000 home at 45 … or a family,” Christopherson told The San Francisco Examiner in 1967. “But the important thing for me is to be the best creative artist possible.”

Her first TV appearance happened in 1968 on the spinoff from The Andy Griffith Show called Mayberry R.F.D. That same year, though, CBS wanted to change its cartoon lineup. Why? Parents didn’t like what they called extreme violence in popular cartoon shows.

‘Scooby-Doo’ Appeared On Heels of Successful ‘Archie Show’ On CBS

After the call was put out by CBS executive Fred Silverman, The Archie Show was a big hit in this realm. Silverman wanted a follow-up cartoon and animators over at Hanna-Barbera dipped into the TV world for a template. What show did they use? The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. Fred was inspired by Dobie Gillis (Dwayne Hickman), Shaggy by Maynard G. Krebs (Bob Denver), and Daphne by Thalia Menninger (Tuesday Weld).

Christopherson just added a touch of her own character into Daphne. She talked about it in that 1967 interview. The actress said that if she had “to think, taste, feel one color, it would be purple, intense purple.”

OK, so the M*A*S*H guest star left the Scooby-Doo world in 1970. But she had been working on making her own clothing designs. In that year, she got married and moved to New York to live with her husband.

But the actress did more movies and TV roles. Heck, she returned to voice acting in another Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels.